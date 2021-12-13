Google Photos gets People & Pets widget, improved cinematic photography features





Google Photos introduces new and improved features that allow users to personalize their home screen and add some updates to existing features. Near the end of 2021, the company announced a new People & Pets widget. This allows users to personalize their home screen with the memories of their loved ones. Google has also updated the cinematic photo feature introduced by the company last year.

Google Photos already has the Memories Widget feature, which is available on both Android and iOS devices. This allows users to view their memories directly on the home screen of their smartphone.

Currently, the platform is getting the new People & Pets widget feature on Android. This allows you to select friends, family and pets and display those images on your device’s home screen. Tap the same widget to display the Photos app, where you can view more photos and videos.

Google is also updating the cinematic photography feature introduced on the platform last year. This feature is said to utilize machine learning to create video images in 3D and experience the same in a more vivid way.

This feature automatically pans and zooms the virtual camera in the scene. Google has leveraged machine learning to upgrade its capabilities and add details to the hidden background area behind the subject to extend the range of movement of the virtual camera.

Please note that you cannot select images that use the cinematic photo function. This feature is only used for photos that are automatically selected by Google Photos. The results will be displayed later as part of your memory.

Google launched the event memory feature last week. This gives users re-access to special events such as New Year’s Eve, Halloween, birthdays and graduation ceremonies. Users can also rename these memories and remove them from the photo grid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/google-photos-update-brings-people-pets-widget-improved-cinematic-photos-feature-7669819/

