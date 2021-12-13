The Log4j vulnerability could affect Minecraft, Apple iCloud, Twitter, and more.Everything you need to know





The Log4j vulnerability, first reported on Friday, turned out to be a cybersecurity nightmare, ranging from Apple iCloud to Twitter, Microsoft’s Minecraft, Amazon, and many other enterprise products. May affect.

A flaw in the Log4j software reported by cybersecurity researchers could allow attackers to gain uncontrolled access to computer systems, even warning the US government’s cybersecurity agencies. Everything you know so far is here.

What are Log4j vulnerabilities?

This vulnerability, also known as Log4Shell, was first highlighted by LunaSec researchers. This issue was discovered in Microsoft-owned Minecraft, but LunaSec warns that many services are vulnerable to this exploit because Log4js is ubiquitous. The reason is that this particular open source Java library is used by almost every major Java-based enterprise app and server across the industry.

This vulnerability, called CVE-2021-44228 (the official name given to each software vulnerability when it was discovered), could allow an attacker to control and execute arbitrary code and gain access to a computer system. there is. This gives hackers complete control over the server when misused correctly. Java’s Log4j library is very commonly used by software developers around the world because it is used to keep a record of all activity in an application.

According to the technical definition of the CVE library, an attacker who can control a log message or log message parameters can execute arbitrary code loaded from an LDAP server if message lookup substitution is enabled. The concern here is that this exploit may have been used by a hacker to access a particular computer system, and the exploit has been published and companies need to patch it immediately. ..

Reportedly, this behavior is disabled by default, so it seems that the issue has been patched to all users since Log4j 2.15.0.

Who is affected by Log4j?

According to cybersecurity firm LunaSec, many services, such as gaming services Steam and Apples iCloud, are vulnerable to Log4Shell exploits. MicrosoftsMinecraft has already issued a statement on how users can update their games to work around the issue. Other open source projects, such as Paper, also publish patches to fix the problem, add a blog.

Affected companies are listed on Github as Apple, Tencent, Steam, Twitter, Baidu, DIDI, JD, NetEase, CloudFlare, Amazon, Tesla, Google, Webex, LinkedIn and more. Apple server vulnerabilities. Most companies have not yet issued a statement.

What does Minecraft say about this issue?

Minecraft said in a statement that Minecraft Java Edition is affected and there is a risk that your computer will be at risk. Java Edition allows cross-play between Windows, macOS, and Linux for Minecraft players.

The statement adds that this exploit has been addressed by patching all versions of the game client, but users will need to take additional steps to protect their games and servers. If you are not hosting Minecraft Java Edition on your server, you will need to close all running instances of the game and Minecraft Launcher. After that, you need to restart the launcher and the patched version will be downloaded automatically.

If you are using a modified client or a third-party launcher, automatic downloads may not occur. Minecraft recommends following the advice of a third-party provider.

If the third-party provider has not patched the vulnerability or stated that it is safe to play, then the vulnerability has not been fixed and you are at risk of playing. You have to assume.

Meanwhile, NetApp, a provider of data management solutions for the cloud, has made a statement that its products are vulnerable due to the widespread adoption of Log4j. The statement states that all versions up to 2.15.0 are vulnerable to the vulnerability, and successful exploitation of this vulnerability could lead to disclosure of sensitive information, addition or modification of data, or denial of service (DoS). I added that there is.

According to Wired, researchers believe that many mainstream services will be affected. In addition, some Twitter users have begun renaming their display to code strings that can trigger exploits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/log4shell-log4j-vulnerability-minecraft-apple-icloud-impact-everything-we-know-7669869/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos