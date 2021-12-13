Google Cloud Leads Singapore and Malaysia with Microsoft’s Sherie Ng





Sherie Ng (Google Cloud)

Credit: Google Cloud

Google Cloud has hired Sherie Ng, former Microsoft Asia Pacific General Manager of the Public Sector, as the new country director for Singapore and Malaysia.

In her new role, Ng is responsible for leading the revenue and market development strategies and operations of Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace.

Directly reporting to Ruma Balasubramanian, Managing Director of Google Clouds Southeast Asia, Ng has over 25 years of experience in technology leadership.

For over three years at Microsoft, Ng has led business engagement and partnerships with public, government, state-owned, medical and educational institutions.

In addition, Ng claims to support social impact programs by bridging the gap in digital skills, strengthening the national capabilities of digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI), and promoting sustainability goals. doing.

Ng oversaw the merger of the Microsoft Asia Pacific Public Sector Cyber ​​Security Executive Council earlier this year as part of a bid to combat cyber threats in the region while leading Microsoft’s public sector business in the region. ..

At least 15 policy makers from Brunei, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand have become part of the council and are supported by Microsoft cybersecurity experts.

Cyber ​​threats and attacks are inevitable in this interconnected world. That’s why our collective strength and collaboration as a community is essential, Ng said at the time.

Prior to Microsoft, Ng was Managing Director of Nice Systems Southeast Asia. This played that role for nearly four of the nearly eight years she was in the company.

Read more Windows 11 is becoming a minor (but highly needed) start and taskbar upgrade

In addition, Ng holds senior management positions at Invensys Operations Management, Singtel, Comverse Technologies, CSG Systems, and Lucent Technologies.

“As 2021 approaches the end, I’m excited that it’s also my beginning. [new journey] Join the Google Cloud leadership team and continue to pursue my passion for leading industry transformation and digital innovation with the most intelligent yet purposeful and helpful people, helping companies rethink their businesses. , Everyone has their own world and work. “

“I’m excited to keep solving … what’s next … our world lives in one of the most dynamic and accelerated times in our lives. We look forward to your partnership when navigating the next digital decade, building lasting change for our community, industry and country, “she added.

Read more The mechanisms behind the creation of modern channels

