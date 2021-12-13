Neil Pentland wants to help with screen printing and embroidery





Beverly Hills, CA, December 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Neil Pentlands’ passion is print shop management software for the garment decoration industry.

Within DecoNetwork.com, Pentland is continually researching how screen printing and garment embroidery businesses can better manage quoting, ordering workflows, and processing to increase profits and increase profits. doing.

Listen to a full interview with Neil Pentland and Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Innovation Podcast.

How has the print-to-wear industry evolved these days?

“What attracts me every day is that this amazing industry has evolved into a smart online website that allows businesses to manufacture and deliver in days instead of weeks. Many printers, and I. Are amazed at their skills. It inspires me on a daily basis, and I think it’s such that we two win it by providing them with world-class business technology and solutions. I know it’s a journey.

A rocky road that learned lessons

Described himself as a serial entrepreneur, Pentland began his technology career in 1982 as a computer consultant. In 1996, he launched Atnet, the third ISP he launched on the Gold Coast. There, he put his passion for technology into developing Internet solutions for the business. He then launched Golden Orb Technologies, a technology company that won the Queensland Innovation Award for online e-commerce solutions. The Golden Orb was eventually rebranded as Deco Network, a niche business solution for the print-to-wear industry.

Faced with several nasty trials and hardships, including false accusations and charges of serious cold case crimes (after being put in jail for months in remand, he was acquitted in his trial. ). Pentland says he knows that life can be upside down and it can take years to regain balance and stability. His book, Operation Carye: Trials and Tribulations, is a story of adversity, redemption, and inspiration.

The future of Deco Network

Back in business, if it’s ubiquitous throughout the industry, we need to strengthen our relationships with clothing and machinery vendors so they can better experience the benefits they can offer to their customers.

The largest Print-to-Wear Industry Trade Show Impressions Expo in the United States will be held in January and the Deco network will be held. Pentland continues to expand the service with many updates and new features (for example). Not only does the licensee allow customers to create multiple websites where they can create and order custom-decorated apparel, but orders are automatically streamed to the schedule calendar. Consumers, process workers, and managers have been notified about the progress of their orders.

For more information on the Print-to-Wear industry innovations, visit the Deco Network.

