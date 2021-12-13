Last Week’s Most Popular Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





These are articles on RTIH retail systems that got a lot of attention last week, including Adyen, LEON, Klarna, Harrods, 7-Eleven, Nuro and 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards. 2021RTIH Innovation Awards: Winners Announcement

Metapack, Asda, Carrefour UAE, Situ Live, Starbucks, Oracle, Go Instore and Halla are one of the winning companies in the RTIHs 2021 Retail Technology Awards.

Sponsored by PMC, StoreSpace, Critizr, Marxent, QVALON and Selazar, this award recognizes global innovation in the fast-moving omni-channel world.

This year we received a record number of submissions in 14 categories (a complete summary of the 2021 candidate list can be found here).

Last week in central London, an exclusive event attended by retailers, jury members and sponsors announced the winners and acclaimed companies.

Check out the latest participants who have been inducted into the RTIH Innovation Awards Hall of Fame here.

LEON boosts philanthropy through Adyen’s partnership

Payment big hitter Adyen has announced that it will extend its partnership with fast food brand LEON to include Adyen Giving.

This allows customers to donate directly to a charity of their choice when making payments at the in-store digital kiosk.

Top Trends in Retail Technology in 2021

RTIH runs the hottest retail technology trends in the last 12 months, including fast delivery, stores without checkouts, augmented reality, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Dopamine dressing, who? Pinterest predicts top fashion trends in 2022

Pinterest has released a report covering more than 170 notable fashion trends in 2022.

These include dopamine dressings, also known as loud dressings, are new dressings.

Harrods agrees to buy now and later partner with Klarna

Klarna has announced a partnership with Harrods. Customers can buy now and pay for options later at the Knightsbridge Store, H Beauty Locations in Essex (Lakeside) and Milton Keynes, and Harrods.com.

We plan to roll out Klarnas Pay with three more services in the coming months.

Stem and Stuart announce fast delivery service for Christmas trees

The Online Garden Center The Stem has partnered with Stuart to launch a service that delivers over 4,000 Christmas trees (in M25) to customers during the festival.

Delivery is shipped from the Stuart Delivery Hub in East London and is powered by a fleet of 100% electric vans. The former also promised to plant 10 new trees for each Christmas tree sold.

Sorted announces acquisition of Series C round and Clicksit

Sorted, a UK-based startup specializing in online checkout, warehousing, and shipping software, has completed a $ 40 million Series C funding round and acquired automated returns company Clicksit.

Asda is trying an indoor map service for the visually impaired

Asda is testing new technologies aimed at making it easier for visually impaired and visually impaired customers to navigate the Stevenage store.

Seven-Eleven and Neuro test autonomous delivery service in California

Seven-Eleven, in collaboration with Nuro, piloted a commercial delivery service using self-driving cars in Mountain View, California.

Customers can access this through the convenience store Giant 7NOW delivery app.

Pilots first use the Nuros self-driving Priuses before moving to the R2 delivery vehicle.

ICA Gruppen Opens Automatic Online Grocery Warehouse Using Ocado

ICA Gruppen has started operations in an automated warehouse using Ocado Group’s technology in Brunna, a suburb of Stockholm.

The ICA states that it is the first retailer in Sweden to open a facility with an automated food grocery solution.

The total area of ​​the warehouse is 32,000 square meters. E-commerce operations at Jordbro will be gradually moved to new facilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/12/13/top-10-last-weeks-most-popular-retail-technology-articles

