A woman sees her father in Google Street View three years after her father died





Google Street View and Maps helped me get a panoramic view of streets, mostly around the world. Great technology has long been known for revisiting cities of the past, where people want to go, or simply using it to travel from the comfort of their home. Recently, the platform has gained popularity by giving it the opportunity to revisit the daily lives of its deceased loved ones.

The same thing happened to a woman who lost her father a few months ago, three years ago, but when Google Street View and Maps gave a glimpse of her father’s life, suddenly emotions and some memories began to flow.

This may not be a big deal for many, but it was a whirlwind of emotions for Twitter user Karen in Cornwall, England. Karen was surprised and shocked to see her father in an image of Google Street three years after her death.

Earlier this June, Karen tweeted a photo of her deceased father gardening at home. Karen said she was looking at her home with Google Maps Street View when she suddenly came across a photo of her father. More users commented on how their day improved when they saw a photo of their deceased loved one on Google Maps.

This tweet received over 51,000 likes and nearly 3,000 retweets. Many users have lovingly responded to the post. The netizen, overwhelmed by the photographs, drew it and presented it to Karen. He said the google map will be updated someday and the picture will be gone, but this picture will always be with her.

For inexperienced people, Google Street View and maps aren’t updated very often. It’s somehow good, and many can keep the memories of their loved ones alive.

