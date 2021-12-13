Current State of Technology and Telecommunications Discussions – POLITICO





There is at least one agreement for all stakeholders. Technology is no longer a sectoral debate. Discussing 5G and other gigabit networks also means discussing the broader digital ecosystem.

These issues have dominated the 2021 technology and telecommunications debate. And as the year ends, we share our views on what remains high on the 2022 agenda. But our predictions are not random. These are based on discussions at a recent Brussels rally involving 12 CEOs, 3 European Commissioners, and several other stakeholders, including representatives of MEP and Member States.

EU ambition requires industrial leadership and scale

It goes without saying that global leadership in digital requires scale. Think about markets such as cloud, social media, and streaming. Is the tricky part big enough to compete globally while ensuring innovation and competition? One thing that stakeholders seem to agree is that today’s European companies are weaker and more fragmented than their global peers. As a result, European companies, including carriers, want to scale and strengthen their position in global value chains such as 5G, cloud and data services. As such technology is becoming central to the development of the entire industrial sector, it will be a decisive factor in achieving open strategic autonomy.

Trust in digital space requires more than just regulation

Most stakeholders agree that the European Union has been successful in regulating foreign digital products and services in recent years. They think this is good. Protecting European values ​​also means setting high regulatory standards for privacy, data protection and security. But industry players warn of market leadership and innovation. The regulations they say are not the only way to promote EU value in the digital space. Creating and promoting successful European digital services must also be part of the big picture.

CO2 emissions are also a digital issue

There is no way around it. The ICT industry is also a sector where we have to do our homework and reduce our footprint while enabling us to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in other industries. Institutional and telecommunications industry leaders seem to agree with this. On the other hand, we cannot miss the opportunity to use ICT to significantly reduce the carbon impact of other industries and society as a whole (reports show that we can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 15%. ). Meanwhile, as carriers move to 5G and fiber networks, the sector needs to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy and take steps to reduce emissions across the connectivity value chain.

Troublesome regulatory and investment issues

Europe can further innovate in the digital services space as carriers want to speed up the deployment of new gigabit networks. However, carriers explain that regulation also plays an important role in accelerating deployment. As a highly regulated sector, telecommunications companies can make enough money by putting 1 in 5G, and that regulation does not absorb most of the revenue, especially in the context of large and sustained rises in networks. We need to convince investors. investment. There is no easy solution to avoid this. Respond to EU regulatory agencies. The secret is to find a balance with the interests of consumers and competitors. With a 300 billion 5G and fiber investment gap, the EU is still on the road to finding that balance.

Technology regulation is a transatlantic debate

As Europe accelerates with DMA and DSA, there is an unprecedented wave of regulation that will hit the global technology sector. In addition, many of the companies that are hit are Americans. EU policymakers explain that this is to ensure that the Internet will be a more comprehensive, open, democratic and competitive place. It’s not about where your headquarters are. But shouldn’t we expect unprecedented backlash from the United States as Europe is trying to regulate many of the successful tech companies? Surprisingly, many American voices seem to agree with the EU. The US Congress, in particular, is in constant dialogue with its European peers on how to tackle digital space dominance and anti-competitive behavior. This item actually appears to be on the agenda in both Washington and Brussels. It may have been at the top of the list of cross-Atlantic technical dialogues for quite some time.

If technology is no longer really a sectoral debate, the technology debate will increasingly intersect with democracy, trust, climate change, economic growth, and infrastructure.

In 2022, there will be more on the technology and telecom agenda. If technology is no longer really a sectoral debate, the technology debate will increasingly intersect with democracy, trust, climate change, economic growth, and infrastructure. This means that tech geeks need to take a step back and look at a wider perspective. We, you are not the only ones involved in the discussion. Some of the things that make little sense from a technology point of view may be very meaningful from a social or political point of view. Non-professionals, on the other hand, need to take a step forward and learn the basics of technology. Digitization is just the structure of human interaction, and everyone needs to step up and understand how technology works.

