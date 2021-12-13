DeFi Technology Announces Innovative Metaverse and Game ETP





Democratize access for traditional financial investors to participate in the growing Metaverse and Game Web 3.0 Protocol through regulated listed trading products.

Toronto, December 13, 2021 / CNW / -DeFi Technologies Inc. (“Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), Technology Company Capital Markets to Close the Traditional Gap And Decentralized Finance today received approval to launch the Metaverse and Gaming Index ETP, its wholly owned subsidiary and pioneer of digital asset exchange trading products (“ETP”), Valor Inc. (“Valour”). Was announced.

The Metaverse and Gaming Index ETP gives investors direct exposure across multiple Metaverse-related and protocol-based projects with a single investment. The approval comes from Finansinspektionen, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (“SFSA”), which allows Valor to issue the Metaverse and Game Index ETP. The ETP consists of an index of the top five digital assets related to the Metaverse and is regulatory approved for distribution across the EU market. Digital asset projects focused on the Metaverse include virtual world platforms such as Decentraland (MANA) and play to win games such as Axie Infinity (AXS).

Metaverse is a new network of virtual environments and economies created by the fusion of games, virtual reality, social networking and cryptography. Through the Metaverse Network, people can interact with each other and utilize digital objects while manipulating virtual representations or their own avatars. All major brands in all sectors, including the recently rebranded Meta (formerly Facebook), Nike, Louis Vuitton and Disney, are moving to the Metaverse market, which is estimated to reach $ 800 billion by 20121. ..

Russell Starr, CEO of DeFi Technologies, said: “This is another example of our commitment to making innovative solutions available to all investors to gain access to the digital economy.”

“The Metaverse is bringing about an increasingly participatory, collaborative and influential internet iteration. Full immersion may be years away, but the building has already begun,” Valor said. Diana Biggs, CEO and Chief Strategy Officer of DeFi Technologies, said. “This SFSA approval of our Metaverse Index ETP Prospectus is another step forward in our mission to enable everyone to invest in the future today.”

Valor offers fully hedged digital asset ETP with low to zero management fees. Valour’s Uniswap (UNI) ETP is the world’s first and only, and Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL) ETP are the first in Scandinavia. Valour’s Bitcoin Zero and Valor Ethereum Zero are the first and only fully hedged passive investments based on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) that are completely free and competitors charge up to 2.5% management fees. It is a product.

For more information on DeFi Technologies and Valor, please visit defi.tech and valor.com.

About DeFi technology

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a technology company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to increase investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies that we believe are at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of shareholders and investors, we will build and invest in new technologies and ventures to identify innovation opportunities and areas and provide reliable and diverse exposures throughout the decentralized financial ecosystem. Visit https://defi.tech/ to subscribe for more information or to receive company updates and financial information.

About Valor

Valor Inc. publishes exchange-listed financial products that give individual and institutional investors access to investments in disruptive innovations such as digital assets in a simple and secure way. Founded in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valor is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJ.F, OTC: DEFTF). For more information on Valour, please visit www.valour.com.

Future outlook notes:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” in the sense of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, SFSA’s statement of approval of the Metaverse Index ETP. Metaverse and potential market size. AUM Growth; Expand DeFi Technologies and Valor to other markets and regions. Growth and adoption of decentralized finance. Pursuit of business opportunities by DeFi Technologies and its subsidiaries. And the benefits or potential benefits of such an opportunity. In general, forward-looking information uses forward-looking terms such as “plan,” “expect,” “not expect,” “expected,” “budget,” “plan,” and “estimate.” Can be identified. “Predict”, “intended”, “expect”, “unexpected”, “believe”, or variations of such words or phrases, or specific actions, events, or results are “potential” , “Possible”, “Possible”, “Possible” or “Take”, “Occurs” or “Achieved”. Information about future prospects is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, and our actual results, activity levels, performance, or performance may be expressed or implied by. It can be very different from what you are doing. Information about such future prospects. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the stock exchange’s acceptance of Valor ETPs, including the Metaverse Index ETP. Investor demand for DeFi Technologies and Valour products. Growth and development of DeFi, Metaverse and crypto sector. Rules and regulations regarding DeFi and cryptocurrencies. General business, economic, competition, political and social uncertainties. We have attempted to identify key factors that may cause actual performance to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking information, but may cause results to differ from what we expected, estimated or intended. There may be other factors. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expected in such statements and there is no guarantee that such information will be accurate. Therefore, readers should not place excessive reliance on information about future prospects. We undertake no commitment to update forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities law.

The NEO Stock Exchange is not responsible for the validity or accuracy of this release.

Source DeFi Technologies, Inc.

For more information, please contact: Investor Relations, Dave Gentry, RedChip Companies Inc., 1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447), 407-491-4498, [email protected]Public Relations, Marie Knowles, MFK Public Relations, [email protected]

