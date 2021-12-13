Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Review: Affordable Access to Google TV Experience





With so many new TVs with smart features built into the budget space, you probably don’t need a streaming device anymore. However, many people are still using older non-smart TVs, smart TVs with limited functionality, or smart interfaces that don’t work as well as they used to. In such cases, great streaming devices allow you to enjoy the benefits of the latest smart features without having to upgrade your functional and expensive TV.

One of India’s most affordable streaming devices is the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick. The price is Rs. 3,499. With a small form factor, Ultra-HD and HDR streaming capabilities, and a Google TV user interface, this is one of the most attractive options you can buy for less than Rs. Currently 5,000. Does it live up to expectations? Check it out in this review.

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick connects to your TV or display using the built-in HDMI plug

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Design and Specifications

Like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Mi TV Stick, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is a small, plain device that connects directly to your TV’s HDMI port, and we hope you’ll never see it.

The streaming stick has an HDMI plug and a Micro-USB port for power, and comes with a USB cable and AC adapter to plug it in. I was able to power the Realme TV Stick directly using the TV’s USB port. In a review, this meant that it took a few seconds for the device to boot after turning on the TV. It is recommended to use an AC adapter when possible to ensure a stable power supply independent of the TV.

The sales package also includes an HDMI extender, a remote control, and a AAA battery to power the remote control. The device should be able to connect directly to most TVs, but extenders can be useful in some situations, such as when the TV is wall-mounted and has limited back space, or when the ports are very close to each other. I have. The stick is quite wide.

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick supports HDMI 2.1 and can stream content at up to Ultra-HD resolution at 60Hz. In addition, it can handle high dynamic range content up to HDR10 + format. There is no Dolby Vision HDR, but Dolby Audio is supported. The device has a quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for apps and app data. Use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 for connection.

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick remote control and features

Like most standalone streaming devices, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick comes with a full-fledged Bluetooth remote control. It’s very similar to the remote control that comes with the Realme Smart TV series, with interface controls, volume and settings adjustments, and Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and YouTube Music hotkeys. The remote control is powered by two AAA batteries.

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick supports HDMI CEC and worked fine when used with Hisense Android TV. I was able to control the Realme TV Stick with most of the features using the Hisense remote, but the home key was a notable exception. Pressing this will return you to the home screen of your TV instead of the home screen of your Realme device. This made navigating a bit more difficult without the Realme remote.

The Google TV user interface is quite different from the standard Android TV UI, but both are based on the Android TV operating system.

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick also incorporates the features of Google Chromecast and Google Assistant. The voice assistant is fully equipped to retrieve personal information, specific content from apps on the device, and more. The remote microphone worked well enough for the device to interpret the voice commands correctly.

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Software and Performance

The real selling point of the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is its software. As far as I know, it was the first streaming device in India to run the Google TV user interface and was launched on Chromecast and Google TV. Google Chromecast is not yet officially sold in India. The user interface works on Android TV and Realme TV Stick runs Android version 11. It also has access to the Google Play Store for Android TV, allowing users to install over 5,000 apps optimized for large screens.

It comes pre-installed with many popular apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, YouTube and various Indian streaming services such as MX Player, Alt Balaji, Zee5, Sun Nxt and Sony Liv. Conveniently, most of these apps can be uninstalled if you don’t need them. Remote hotkeys work as expected to launch the app on the interface. The app itself is exactly what you see on your Android TV device. Google TV simply changes the look of the interface and how you access apps and content.

Google TV differs significantly from the standard Android TV user interface in that it puts content at the forefront and provides curation and recommendations to help you choose what to watch quickly. Of course, as before, you can always have direct access to a particular app if you already know what you need. It’s similar to Xiaomi’s PatchWall user interface, but the curation isn’t focused on India and is inherently common.

There’s a large banner for content, a hand-picked list for categories, the ability to mark specific movies and TV shows as part of your watchlist, and simple guidance on how to access your watchlisted content. The system will try to recommend a way to stream the content for free, but in some cases you may be directed to Google Play Movies to rent or buy the title. You can also pause and continue watching content from various apps directly from the Google TV user interface.

Content and carefully selected recommendations are the focus of the Google TV user interface, but you always have direct access to the apps of your choice.

An important aspect of Google TV is its integration with various streaming services. The system detects the services you have installed and provides content recommendations based on them. I found recommendations from Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, Apple TV, and MX Player. Oddly enough, Netflix wasn’t integrated into the system, so I couldn’t find any curation containing Netflix content. Of course, I was able to launch the Netflix app and see what I liked, but this lack of integration in India was a bit disappointing.

Apart from the user interface, the appearance of settings and other menus has also changed. However, the operating system is still at the core of Android TV and works exactly the same. Even the Google Play store looks virtually like a TV or streaming device with a standard Android TV.

The device itself was responsive and worked as expected. It wasn’t a very quick and smooth experience, but it wasn’t slow or buggy. However, I’ve encountered some issues with HDR streaming. For example, the two TVs I tried the Realme TV Stick couldn’t play HDR content in 60Hz Ultra-HD. Reducing the frame rate to 30Hz on Ultra-HD fixed this, but it’s definitely a bug that Realme needs to investigate and try to fix with a software update.

Also, it’s worth pointing out that my review unit mysteriously stopped working right after the testing process was completed and before the publication of this review. When I tried the device on three different TVs, the user interface failed to load or[設定]Could not allow access to the menu. I was able to complete this review using the second unit submitted by Realme, but the cause of the problem with the first unit remains unknown.

verdict

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is unique in that it still provides access to a very rare Google TV user interface. However, in most other respects, this is a regular streaming device, regardless of price. It has useful form factor, Ultra-HD streaming, and HDR10 + support, but it’s a bit disappointing that it doesn’t have Dolby Vision. This isn’t a flaw in the Realme TV Stick itself, but it’s also worth pointing out here the lack of Google TV’s Netflix integration for recommendations in India.

If the more convenient form factor of a Realme device is appealing, it’s worth considering this device as an alternative to the Mi Box 4K with similar capabilities. However, if you can increase your budget a bit, thanks to Dolby Vision’s support, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K will continue to be the top pick in this segment. You can also consider the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Price: Rupee 3,499

Strong Points:

Android TV 11 with Google TV UI Convenient form factor Ultra-HD and HDR streaming at an affordable price

Cons: Disadvantages:

Some bugs in software without Dolby Vision

Evaluation (out of 10):

Design and specifications: 8 Functions: 8 Cost performance: 8 Overall: 8

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital to talk about 5G Push, Make in India, Realme GT Series, Book Slim, and how stores can improve their position. .. Orbital is available wherever you can get Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and podcasts.

