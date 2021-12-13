Innovation outlook for 2022: grocery stores get technology upgrades





3. Food service at retail stores

American eating behavior has changed dramatically during the pandemic process. People were stuck at home throughout 2020, and much of 2021 ate more meals at home, discovered the art of cooking, and pushed grocery sales to record levels. The pandemic has undone the loss of market share over a decade of watching food away from home overtake food at home as a preferred dietary solution for the majority of Americans. ..

The grocery store was in the right place at the wrong time for the food service channel when the pendulum of the stomach share shook, but that all changed. Americans are eating out again, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. In addition, we’re also ordering takeaways from our favorite restaurants on a large scale, as evidenced by delivery statistics shared on major platforms such as Uber and DoorDash.

The range of competitive challenges facing grocery stores today can be seen in the recent sales trends of food wholesalers and middle-tier chains competing for the same amount of money as grocery stores offering prepared foods and meal solutions. ..

For example, major wholesaler Sysco says sales for the quarter ended October 2 were up 39.7% year-on-year, up 8.2% compared to the same period in 2019. Steakhouse, Carrabbas, and Bonefish Grill saw up 9.5% in same-store sales in the third quarter compared to the same (pre-pandemic) period in 2019. During the same period, the Brinker Internationals Chilis brand recorded a 6.5% increase in comp. Nearly 1,100 US locations. Applebees parent company Dine Brands Global said same-store sales for the quarter ended September 30 increased by 12.5% ​​compared to the 2019 comparison period. Sales were off-site.

A big swing away from home and back to food was inevitable. Americans shouted out, which was reflected in the sales volume of major operators. What’s next in 2022 is in the hands of grocery stores where fate can be chosen through increased innovation, increased serving of trendy cooked foods, and increased online integration.

Progressive Grocer’s research shows that consumer perceptions are changing, so the prospects for success are bright. For example, 45% of Americans who participated in the second installment of PG’s exclusive research series, Whats Next For the Way America Eats, recognize home cooking better than restaurant cooking. Convenience, taste, quality and cost-effectiveness are the number one reasons consumers choose food services in retail stores, with nearly 60% saying they are more affordable than restaurant food. However, restaurants are still the top retailers, and 42% of those surveyed say that restaurants are far superior to retail side dishes.

Grocery stores are trying to change these perceptions, so they will do so in an environment where restaurants are challenging service level and price awareness in a highly inflationary environment. When it comes to quality awareness, restaurant food may still have an edge over the retail food service industry, but grocery stores are well established. The major benefits that grocery stores will have in 2022 are related to affordability issues and the increased order volume of shoppers who are already using grocery pickup frequently.

4. Retail business

Retail store employees experienced a protracted pandemic that exacerbated economic inequality, politically disrupted Americans, and caused a persistent supply chain shortage. This is an important point from a recent study by learning management system software provider Axonify, where burnout (63%) is a more important motivation for resignation than reward (50%) for workers in this sector. A grocery store employee cites 56, reporting that it is a factor. % Burnout.

A survey of more than 2,500 front-line employees in the grocery industry in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia found that nearly half will quit their current jobs, with Gen Z most wanting to quit. I understand.

In mid-November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people quitting their jobs in the United States reached a record high in September, with about 4.4 million Americans quitting their jobs, especially in the retail industry. %. In addition to the pandemic, factors such as worker retirement and immigration restrictions contribute to this shortage of ambitious workers, economists point out. In addition, the increased US unemployment allowance during the pandemic may have affected the determination of dismissed employees not to seek another job immediately.

To counter these trends, large food retailers (Walmart, Dollar Tree, Kroger) to smaller food retailers (Big Y Foods, Cardenas Markets, Olivers Markets) are moving to new and existing employees. Offers a variety of sweets at large employment events, including bonuses. , Associate tuition fees that want to promote education, and funding to cover additional training and career advancement opportunities. According to Accenture’s research, 48% of retailers change / enhance their hiring process to hire new employees faster, and 38% change / enhance their training process to make it faster and easier for new employees to get a job. I am doing it. 34% changed the role description to target and attract different types of candidates.

Shoppers are also affected by the shortage of retail labor. In an annual holiday grocery trend survey, supply chain management software and consulting firm Blue Yonder said that nearly half (46%) of consumers were unavailable to grocery store employees during a pandemic. increase. 39% of the group said this had a negative impact on their ability to find items and request help.

Rewards were important when asked by Axonify what would keep them staying, but workers also had a more flexible schedule (44.2%), more appreciation (42.6%), and more aggressiveness. Focused on good work relationships (42%). As pandemic restrictions are eventually phased out and potential job seekers’ COVID-related fears ease, it’s up to retailers to make the necessary investments to make employees feel truly respected. is.

5. Shopper engagement

What are the hottest shopper engagement trends in the food retail industry entering 2022? Its starting or growing retail media network. According to Forrester, retail media revenue is ready to grow to $ 50 billion worldwide in 2022 as more companies do their advertising business in-house with the expectation that they will grow faster than third parties. .. Last year, Albertsons Cos. Food retailers such as Dollar Tree, Cub Foods, and Sedanos aim to leverage first-party and zero-party data by delivering attractive, digital native, shopper-centric branded content to shoppers. Launched the retail media network. ..

For example, Albertsons aims to use loyalty program data to differentiate itself by selling local advertising as part of its retail media package. The Kroger Co., on the other hand, was the first place Conagra Brands focused on when the pandemic affected every aspect of the grocery industry, from the supply chain to shopper behavior. The data science and media divisions at Krogers 84.51 helped Konagra understand the 2021 forecasts, assess changes in shopping behavior across a large number of products, and predict which new behaviors will continue. With transaction-level data with built-in privacy controls, teams can present better forecasts for portfolios, make more informed assumptions about the demand for innovation, production levels, shopper retention efforts, and more. We were able to make smarter decisions about our marketing spending. According to Kroger, Konagra has helped attract and retain a disproportionate number of new brand buyers.

At the same time, targeting shoppers may never be easy, but it becomes increasingly difficult due to the rapid evolution of privacy regulations and issues related to data collection, use, storage and sharing. I am. When retailers navigate the waters of first-party and zero-party data privacy, they are informed that their data is protected and that it is worth passing information to get something of value. You need to convince. Only retailers that earn the trust of such consumers are in a position to truly take advantage of the great opportunities for digital advertising revenue.

6. Store experience

Once upon a time, shoppers pushed their carts into their favorite stores by aisle-by-aisle routes. Now, after a series of seismic changes across omni-channel, grocery stores need to enhance their games to keep their customers in-store.

Approximately two years later, traffic recovered in physical stores, but operations at pre-pandemic levels may not be sufficient to keep people there at least at the same speed and pace. Indeed, the store experience is not only a point of differentiation between competitors, but also a point of retention.

Around the country, grocery stores are rolling out a variety of innovative features and attractions to enhance the store experience for their customers.

Stores in the same location: By partnering with other retailers on the concept of in-store stores, grocery stores offer more solutions to shoppers. Whether Target is affiliated with Ulta, Hy-Vee is affiliated with DSW, or Kroger is affiliated with Bed, Bath and Beyond, these mutual brand-building efforts are: It is a tide that lifts all boats. It’s not just about sharing space for other types of retail products. As we have done in banks and clinics for many years, grocery stores can offer more services. In-store self-care spa? Why not?

More Theatres: If the digital market is all about screens, in-store experiences can include live shows. For example, Hy-Vees’ new store in Grimes, Iowa has a cake studio where you can watch bakery staff decorate cakes like bosses, and shop at Chicago’s new Doms Kitchen and Market. Customers chop up vegetable food at a stall where a plant butcher is strategically placed on slices, dies, and near the entrance.

Multimedia: Live face-to-face demos can be reinforced by video displays installed at various locations within the store. We have a wide range of content, from recipe demonstrations to content tailored to the spotlight of supplier producers.

Personalize: Incorporating customs into customer relationships, innovation-oriented grocery stores go beyond table stakes-based products such as bespoke sandwiches and unique salads to provide a full store experience for shoppers’ needs and needs. Is provided.

Reinventing the store space for the food service industry: Sure, it’s about grocery shopping, but as the rise of grocery stores taught us a few years ago, it’s about the range of food and drink. Advanced grocery stores, including particularly agile indies, have turned the rooftop into a coffee bar, creating a restaurant-style space for party rentals and special occasions for the store’s culinary professionals to cater.

