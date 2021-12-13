Google posts have been published to the hotel and we are accepting updates but not promotions.





Google currently officially allows hotels to use Google posts, but there are limited ways to do so. Hotels can use Google Posts to provide customers with notifications about the hotel, but not for offer or promotional purposes.

New policy. Google has updated its business profile post policy document to add a “Hotel Posts” section. The new policy states:

Hotel companies can create local posts to provide customers with relevant and timely information. Examples of useful posts include the COVID-19 protocol, amenities and refurbishment updates, and events taking place at the property. The hotel may not post offers or posts that suggest or link to transactions, promotions, or special offers. , Or discount. This ensures that customers aren’t confused about where to navigate hotel placesheets to find organic and advertising prices from their partners.

Not for promotional purposes. Obviously, Google does not want hotels to use Google Posts for promotional purposes or highlight offers, transactions, discounts, or other promotional reasons. Google said it didn’t want the hotel to use it for promotional purposes because it didn’t want to confuse searchers and consumers. How confusing? Well, Google often displays hotel prices, and if there are confusing deals or promotions around the prices, it can be upset.

The latest information about the hotel. Therefore, you can use it to communicate hotel rules and changes, such as around COVID-19, refurbishments, and hotel events.

Why do you care? The hotel has hoped to use it since the release of Google Posts, but Google does not allow the hotel to use this feature. This hasn’t changed, but Google Posts can only be used for informational purposes and cannot offer transactions or promotions.

