What the toaster tells us about innovation





Old-fashioned techno boffins often address new “innovations,” but there may be good reasons for that. The system will update the old device. When a popular software program is significantly rewritten, a mysterious and confused user swings his thin wrist to the heavens in pain.

This idea goes beyond the maxim “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.” The latest version may not be the best, as evidenced by users of Windows Vista, the operating system Microsoft released for consumers in 2007.

It’s frustrating to keep track of the ever-changing technoscape as the OS and apps / software change and cycle through editions. Please patch this. Don’t patch … enough to despair support personnel or crave the simplicity of older machines.

Go retro

Despite the latest shiny toys, many computing chores are performed on Commodore 64 level machines. “Retro is a new modern,” advertises My Retro Computer. Key.

This box is reminiscent of the beloved C64, which debuted in 1982. This machine has fascinated many nerds. .. “

Commodore USA, a Florida-based company, sought to take advantage of its brand equity. In 2011, the company released its flagship product, the Commodore 64x. According to Wikipedia, the “C64x Extreme” had an Intel Core i7 CPU with 8GB of RAM and a 3TB hard drive with the Intel Sandy Bridge chipset.

Commodore USA was unable to rekindle the sale of box rigs, but the growing interest in homebuilding caused by the British Raspberry Pi is driving the retro trend. Nostalgic users of pixelated video games can create a Raspberry Pi box to run Retropie software that can emulate 64 and Golden Oldies such as Atari, Apple II, various game setups, and RadioShack’s TRS-80. ..

There is a trade-off between convenience and security in technology / security decisions

Proponents of retrocomputing say that older operating systems are primarily virus-free compared to contemporary operating systems, but concealment security is by no means a good practice. Security researcher Graham Clary, who contributed to the Naked Security blog in 2011, praised Commodore USA’s renewal in a review of the Retro Box.

“Viruses in the late 1980s were primarily PC and Mac issues, but there were also malware created for other types of computers,” Cluley wrote. “For example, the C64 / BHP-A virus emerged in 1986. It wasn’t the only virus that could infect Commodore 64 files. It also took advantage of the Commodore 64’s memory structure to make effective use of the Commodore 64’s memory structure. “Acting invisible” was also completely stealth. “

Security experts need to be familiar with older viruses, as many virus writers are piggybacking on the code of existing viruses. The BHP virus is recorded on a C64-only wiki, indicating that the 1986 virus clocked in at 2030 bytes.

But a better example of superior technology in design is before semiconductor technology.

The perfect toaster

Is it possible that some designs are inherently good and can’t be toppings? Fans of toasters in the 1940s think so.

In an essay entitled “Why the 1949 Toaster Is Still Smarter Than What’s on Sale Today,” Verge’s Sean Hollister learns more about electrical machinery that makes the most of the “smart technology” available in the 1940s. Explaining. “In 1948, Sunbeam engineer Ludvik J Koci invented the perfect toaster,” he writes. “No buttons, levers, or other inputs. Drop the bread and take the toast.”

Collector Craig Rairdin explains why the Classic Sunbeam Radiant Control Toaster is overpriced on eBay. “From the late 1940s to 1997, the luxury toaster market was dominated by this classic of Sunbeam. Its sophisticated lines, art deco styling, and consistent toast quality delight both eyes and taste. Brought to you, “Rairdin wrote. [USD]With a $ 9.99 plastic Walmart disposable wedding gift toaster, I’m back home to a warm and shiny friend. “

Technical excellence in design precedes semiconductor technology

Hollister details the required technology. “The heat radiated from the bread itself heats the bimetal strip (one of the simplest types of thermostats). When the toast is over, connect it to stop the flow of electricity, and this is the most original part. As the heating wire shrinks as it cools, it causes a mechanical chain reaction that lifts the pan. “

Hollister writes that this technology has potential. Enough to revive many dilapidated toasters. This is noteworthy in an era when technology headings relate to repair rights laws.

Smart design

Toast may not seem like an important technical feature, but modern designers may need a concrete analogy to separate their heads from the clouds. For example, do you really need a car touch screen control? Or is it a better design principle that allows the driver to keep an eye on the road with touch-placeable physical buttons?

A few years ago, the IoT was a popular concept as manufacturers introduced products that operate over internet control. Today, the IoT is evolving into a standard battle between Amazon, Google, Apple and more. Because of the superiority of competing systems.

Some users enjoy using voice control to turn on things like home lighting. However, like any other technology / security decision, there is usually a trade-off between convenience and security. It’s more convenient to yell out than to flick the switch, but if your voice controller needs an ecosystem connected to a consumer technology monolith for privilege, you can probably live with the switch. ..

For toast, a bimetal strip with adjustment screws.

Stefan Hammond is a contributor editor for CDO Trends. Best practices, IoT, payment gateways, robotics, and ongoing fighting against cyber pirates are intriguing.You can reach him [email protected]..

Image credit: iStockphoto / lucadp

