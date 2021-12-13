Year of review: Samsung Buds Pro to OnePlus Buds Pro, the best earphones of 2021





With so many options, choosing the right earphones is not an easy task. In particular, it is important to look for connectivity, functionality, and comfort. To make things easier, Business Standard lists the top five wireless earphones launched in 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Bad Pro

These wireless earphones are a huge leap forward in design, audio quality, voice call performance, and battery life compared to previous models. Beyond the peers, it’s a value-added feature that gives Samsung Galaxy Bad Pro an edge. These value-added features include intelligent active noise canceling, automatic switching between supported devices and 360-degree audio with Dolby Atmos, an ergonomic fit, detailed sound, and top-notch noise reduction. Includes excellent microphone, excellent on-battery time. Besides, they are IPX7 rated for water resistance. The Galaxy Buds Pro is suitable for all-day use and never feels like a burden. Earphone utilities suitable for calling and music go beyond these.

Price: Rs 15,990

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Review: The best wireless earphones for music and calls

OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro is a pair of rugged wireless earphones. These are different from the wireless earphones that OnePlus previously released. It’s not a regular pair of earphones, but a rub against the best available on the market in terms of both sound quality and functionality.

The package ends with a premium design and solid battery life. However, in the overall scheme, the earphones’ press control looks like a small trade-off.

Price: Rs 9,990

Also read: OnePlus Buds Pro Review: Thrilling but ruining the user experience

OPPO Enco X

OPPO Enco X is an almost perfect pair of premium true wireless earphones. They are suitable for music and phone calls. They are entry-level premium earphones with a unique design, excellent audio, functional active noise cancellation, and decent battery life.

Price: Rs 9,990

Also read: OPPO Enco X Review: Nearly perfect premium ANC earphones at a competitive price

Apple AirPods Gen 3

From wireless charging to spatial audio, Apple’s Gen 3 AirPods bring minor but relevant upgrades to their predecessors. It boasts a lightweight design with a minimal profile, is easy to use and easy to handle. Despite being lighter than previous generation models, AirPods Gen3 improves battery on-time. Their close integration with Apple’s ecosystem, such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch, makes them attractive.

Price: Rs 18,500

Google Pixel Buds A series

The Pixel Buds A-series earphones are, in a good way, a different kind. They don’t have an extensive list of features, and even the most obvious ones like active noise canceling are omissions. But when it comes to user experience, this product is shining. These Google earphones have a built-in Google Assistant for hands-free operation. What’s more, they boast the same touch control on both earphones. With both of these features alone, the Google Pixel Buds A Series is an easy-to-use pair of wireless earphones.

Price: Rs 9,999

Also read: Google Pixel Buds A Series Review: Shining Despite Many Limits Readers,

