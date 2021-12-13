Do not upgrade to Oxygen OS 12 if you are using a Google camera port that supports auxiliary cameras





OnePlus recently rolled out Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12 to OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. This update adds many new features to the flagship, but also introduces a number of bugs. Users have reported that with the stable OxygenOS 12 release, they are facing a variety of issues, from poor animation quality to incoming and outgoing phone issues. As a result, OnePlus has stopped rolling out to address all bugs. OnePlus may soon release an updated build with many bug fixes, but if you’re using the Google Camera port, don’t install it on your phone.

According to a recent post on the Google Camera Port Updates Telegram channel, the OxygenOS 12 update will block access to auxiliary cameras and prevent users from using their mobile wide-angle or telephoto cameras with the modified camera app. This is because OxygenOS 12 shares its codebase with OPPO’s ColorOS, and the latter has had this limitation for some time.

For those who don’t know, Google Camera Port only supported the primary camera on OnePlus devices until last year. But that changed when XDA senior member Urnyx05 released the OnePlus 8 series port and enabled the device’s telephoto and wide-angle sensors. Shortly thereafter, Wichaya’s Google Camera port received an update that enables auxiliary camera support on many devices without the need for a route. However, due to ColorOS limitations, the Google Camera port did not support OPPO devices. OxygenOS is mostly ColorOS and has the same restrictions as it has a skin added at the top.

Therefore, if you use the Google Camera port on your OnePlus device, we recommend that you use OxygenOS 11 until a workaround is available. However, if you plan to use only the device’s primary camera with the modified Google Camera app, you can install OxygenOS 12 (whenever OnePlus rolls out again).

