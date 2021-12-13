Armis strives to be Google Maps to protect your technology





Google Maps is a pretty nice tool. As a basic map, it contains everything you need to find a location and reach point A to point B. However, Google Maps is much deeper than providing details and context that dramatically enhance the information available. Founded in 2015 to help organizations discover and protect assets in their environment, Armisa’s company wants to bring the same level of detail and context to network management and protection.

Armis recently completed a $ 300 million funding led by One Equity Partners (OEP). With this investment, the company’s valuation has increased to $ 3.4 billion in just eight months after reaching the $ 2 billion valuation milestone. By injecting cash, Armis can also accelerate platform development and market launch initiatives and support future acquisitions that will help Armis achieve its vision.

Expand beyond IoT

I have been following Armis for the last few years. The company has rapidly established itself as a leader in asset visibility with a focus on identifying and protecting IoT (Internet of Things) devices. The explosive growth of IoT devices has dramatically increased the number of connected devices that make up an organization’s attack surface. Many IoT devices lack basic security controls and cannot be easily patched or updated, making them a primary target for threat actors and a major Achilles heel for cyber security.

But as the company grew and matured, Armis expanded its reach beyond the IoT. Armis now claims to have comprehensive asset visibility and security intelligence for all assets and the environment. The Armis platform provides a deep context, detects vulnerabilities, and risks across IT (Information Technology), IoT, IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), IoMT (Medical Internet), and ICS (Industrial Control). Is designed to mitigate. System), and OT (Operational Technology) environment.

Google Maps for IT / OT

We talked to Armis co-founder and CEO Yevgeny Divrov about the latest funding and what that means for Armis’ future. As the company is already a well-established leader in the market, we are curious about the vision for leveraging this investment and how Armis will spend its money to reach the next plateau and maintain momentum. there was.

Dibrov explained that the way customers look at Armis today, and the way we’re building when talking about vision, is actually Google Maps for their organization. This means that basically every asset exists in the environment of any type of environment.

Basically, Armisthe’s goal is to be the way Armis grew up and actually provide one place. [manage and protect] Dibrov continues, building all contexts for risk, vulnerability, threat assessment, and threat detection, as well as all assets in the environment, across all types of assets that an organization has in all environments. increase.

As mentioned earlier, Armis’ main focus a few years ago was on the visibility and protection of IoT devices. Extensions to OT, ICS, and other environments make perfect sense for two reasons. First and foremost, we cannot protect what we cannot see or do not know. For effective security, it is important to create an accurate inventory of all assets on your network so that you are aware of all potential attack vectors and exposures to risk.

Another reason is that most OT and ICS devices are not built with internet connectivity or security in mind, so the OT and ICS environment is very similar to the IoT. All of these are interconnected for more centralized and streamlined management, but many devices do not have their own security controls. As such, organizations have a layer of defense that provides visibility into where all these assets are, provides context for the risks they represent, and helps organizations protect devices that are not designed to protect themselves. You need a platform like Armis to serve.

When people think of IoT and connected devices, they often think of things like Nest thermostats, ring video doorbells, or kitchen appliances connected to the Internet. However, in reality, these are just a few, not even the tip of the iceberg of a large number of IoT devices. IoT and OT devices form the backbone of manufacturing, shipping, logistics and other key infrastructure industries such as transportation, oil and gas production, gas and electricity, and water treatment.

Dibrov argued that these environments are usually made up of the oldest and least protected devices, making them vulnerable to threat actors. He needs to have a layered perspective, in order for the organization to understand the context and risk the depth of information that makes comparisons with Google Maps beyond the basic map of network assets. I emphasized that it was the reason.

Imagine you have an asset. It’s not enough to say here that there is a particular industrial controller like Rockwell running this particular operating system. Also, from a risk perspective, it’s about vulnerability management and basically vulnerability information, what the device is doing. So it’s really a lot about the context of what we built on it.

Build, buy, or partner

While one of the potential funding goals is to support future acquisitions, Dibrov also acknowledged the importance of integrating with key partners. Armis focuses on strategic partnerships that enhance the capabilities of the platform and expand its reach in the market. He cited the partnerships with Checkpoint and IBM as examples of strong partnerships that bring value to customers and are meaningful.

I think the area we’re talking about is the map I was talking about, where we would consider whether we could build or buy more. Dibrov explained, for example, more specific risks to a particular area or type of asset, such as more layers on that map. This can be an interesting area, such as vulnerability information in various areas. We have a lot around what we have built, and no doubt we want to strengthen those areas.

Cyber ​​attacks show no signs of slowing down quickly, and organizations are struggling to defend exponentially expanding and increasingly complex attack surfaces. Effective security in such an environment requires comprehensive visibility and the exact inventor of the asset, as well as the context of each asset and the potential risks it represents. This is an issue that organizations need help with, and Armis is working to provide customers with solutions to address that issue.

