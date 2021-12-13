The market “seesaw” is a signal to dump bubble assets such as tech stocks and cryptocurrencies, said investment manager Richard Bernstein.





Investors should throw away overvalued assets such as technology and cryptocurrencies, according to Richard Bernstein. He accused cryptocurrencies of being the largest bubble economy in history. Bernstein expects Bitcoin to fall 90% from its current level.

Investment manager Richard Bernstein was skeptical of the highly valued assets and called cryptocurrencies the biggest bubble economy in history.

According to Bernstein, the investment world can be seen as a balanced, high-risk seesaw of bubble assets.

“On the other hand, there’s everything we call bubble assets: technology, innovation, disruptive, cryptocurrencies,” he said in an interview with CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Friday.

“On the other side of this seesaw is literally everything else in the world,” he continued. “If you’re looking from 2022 to 2023, you’ll want to be on the” everything else “side of the seesaw. ”

High-tech stocks, including those that benefited from the transition to remote work during a pandemic, continued to rise in 2021 and many investors consider the FAANG Group to be a comfort zone. Technology-intensive Nasdaq has increased by about 27% so far this year.

Technology ratings appear to be overrated by some, while others defeat the growth prospects of segments such as cloud, cybersecurity, 5G, and the Metaverse as unparalleled in history. I am.

But Bernstein warned that investors could be hurt by “bubble assets.” “The rating is very high, and one thing to keep in mind is that the rating is more important than the story,” he said.

Even participants in the 2000s tech bubble took years to pocket profits, he said. “If we invested in the real company Nasdaq 100 at the time, it took 14 years to reach the break-even point,” Bernstein said. “People today aren’t paying attention to the valuation, but they don’t think it will take 14 years to reach the break-even point.”

Bernstein said the other side of the seesaw is short of capital and is likely to get higher returns.

After calling oil the most neglected bull market earlier this year, he said 2022’s top play should be in the energy sector. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, which measures stocks in this sector, has increased by 51% so far this year, according to TradingView data.

“Last FCF [free cash flow] Yields in the energy sector are so high compared to either the market or the tech sector, around the tech bubble, and energy has outperformed for 10 years. Dividend yields in this sector are more than three times the dividend yields on S & P 500, “Bernstein wrote in a note to CNBC.

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, investment managers expect Bitcoin to fall 90% from its current level. “Cryptography is the biggest bubble economy in history,” he said. “This is just a monster.”

Bitcoin was last traded at about $ 48,509 on the last check on Monday. Year-to-date profits are 66%, but cryptocurrencies are down 28% from their November record highs.

“I’d like to see the true fundamentals, look at the ratings, and then wait to decide that it’s all over,” Bernstein said.

