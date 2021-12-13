Time 2021 Person of the Year: Elon Musk





Elon Musk was named Person of the Year by Time Magazine in 2021.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the wealthiest person in the world continue to be the centerpiece of the news as he and his business continue to shape the future of automobiles and space travel.

Elon Musk features Time’s 2021 Person of the Year issue.Mark Mahney of Thymes

“He’s also reshaping life on Earth, and perhaps extraterrestrial life,” Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal said during a live performance today Monday.

Founded in 2002 by South African entrepreneurs in 2021 alone, SpaceX has a history in September after completing its first mission to space with all civilian crew members, including survivors of childhood cancer. I made.

In addition to participating in what many call the “Millionaire Space Race,” Mask’s SpaceX was selected by NASA in April to build the next generation of lunar landers, 3 billion. Defeated two other competitors in a dollar contract. He also announced that his company, Tesla, will continue to advance its technology next year by developing a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence called Tesla Bott.

According to Forbes, the business tycoon is the wealthiest person on the planet, with an estimated net worth of $ 265.4 billion.

“We are in this new Gilded Age, and even at this moment of incredible inequality, whether we like it or not, much of our lives are shaped by these very wealthy tech leaders. “It has been done,” Felcent Hall said today.

Named by the magazine’s editors at the end of each calendar year since its inception in 1927, the title of Time’s Person of the Year is not necessarily an award or honor, but it represents the person’s influence on the news. Previous year.

Scientists working on the COVID-19 vaccine have been named Times Heroes of the Year. Mattia Barcelona Mini was selected for TIME.

At the 2021’s Heroes of the Year Award, Thyme named researchers working on the COVID-19 vaccine “Miracle Workers.” The cover image depicts four scientists, Catalin Calik, Bernie S. Graham, Kizmekia Corbett, and Drew Weissman, who have made progress in developing multiple vaccines during a pandemic.

The breakthroughs in mRNA technology of Dr. Karik and Dr. Weissmans have been overlooked for years, but eventually pioneered both Pfizer and Modernus COVID-19 vaccines. Both Dr. Corbett and Dr. Graham played an important role in catalyzing the rapid development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines.

Time announced on December 9th the Athlete of the Year and the Entertainer of the Year, Simone Biles and Olivia Rodrigo, respectively.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, talked about mental health at the Tokyo Olympics this summer when he withdrew from several events to maintain his mental health. In 2021, Rodrigo soared from a Disney Channel star to a superstar, surpassing the Billboard charts and breaking Spotify’s record with his debut album Sour. “

In 2020, Time nominated then-Presidential Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris as Person of the Year in the magazine. The previous year, teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg won the title.

