Looking to innovation and the future, Titan’s housing improvement will be Titan Holdings





Coral Gables, Florida-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Titan Holdings (Titan, formerly Titan Home Improvement) today announced a new company-wide business structure aimed at driving innovation and growth. .. Part of a broader strategy to revolutionize the end-to-end home remodeling process.

Titan is divided into two business areas: the consumer housing improvement business and the housing service technology business, as described in more detail below. The renovation business is branded as Renuity and owns the Titans family of renovations such as FHIA Remodeling, Mad City Windows & Baths, Statewide Remodeling, Home Smart Industries and Paradise Home Improvement. Acting as a comprehensive parent of these existing regional business brands, Renuity continues to pursue aggressive growth strategies through new market expansions and acquisitions. This strategic growth has been a hallmark of Titan since its inception in 2019.

The second business area is Bylt, a new technology business launched earlier this year. Bylt includes the recent acquisition of Lead Perfection, a leading CRM platform in the home refurbishment industry. Bylt also acts as an innovation incubator to create best-in-class technology services for the housing services industry. The Bylt team is already working hard to significantly enhance the capabilities of the Lead Perfection system, including the short-term deployment of newly developed and proven lead scoring and analytics add-ons. Bylt will be headed by Bill Baker as Managing Director of the company. Bill was formerly CIO of Titan, but in his new role, he reports directly to Daniel Gluck, now CEO of Titan Holdings. Bob Rubertone, the visionary founder of LeadPerfection, remains in the company and continues to build long-standing relationships with Bylts’ valued customers.

This is a move guided by our goal of innovation, growth, and becoming a destroyer of this category, and Titan architect Gluck, who has been a Titan architect since its launch in 2019, has stopped until it reaches that point. It states that it is not. This new organizational structure among other holding companies that are configured as the parent company of the brand industry will develop new tools to split the business into a home refurbishment business and another technology business and redefine how homes are remodeled. You can actively invest in. Now you can bring best-in-class technology under development to other industries. Other members of the industry can benefit from spending significant development costs in the area of ​​new technology.

Opportunities like this don’t happen often, and we’re ready to take full advantage of them, says Baker, a key member of Titans’ leadership since its launch. I was very excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead Bylt and expand the wonderful foundation that Bob and his team laid on the Lead Perfection platform. We look forward to rolling out upgraded Lead Perfection features next year and offering our customers a recently developed lead scoring product. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to turn LeadPerfection into a truly special technology and provide the home improvement industry with an investment in improved products and recent customer support resources.

About Titan Holdings

Formerly Titan Home Improvement, Titan Holdings includes a nationwide home improvement business unit portfolio (Renuity) and a technology platform (Bylt) focused on building superior managed solutions for the home services industry. It features two home-related industries. Holding companies are looking to leverage their asset portfolio to revolutionize the end-to-end home remodeling process. Titan Holdings is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Renuity

Renuity is a portfolio of the nationwide home refurbishment business unit owned by Titan Holdings and operated nationwide. These businesses include best-in-class organizations such as FHIA Remodeling, Mad City Windows & Baths, Statewide Remodeling, Home Smart Industries, and Paradise Home Improvement. Collectively, these businesses have helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners get high-quality home remodeling services and reliable installations at competitive prices.

About Bylt

Bylt is a technology platform focused on building superior managed solutions for the direct-to-consumer housing services industry. Lead Perfection, the first acquisition of Bylts, and its associated data analytics division are the best customer relationship management software for home remodeling companies.

