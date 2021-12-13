Elon Musk was named “Person of the Year” in 2021 by the Times





Tesla CEO Elon Musk makes a gesture on August 13, 2021 when he visits the construction site of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Grünheide, near Berlin, Germany.Pool via Patrick Purle / Reuters

December 13 (Reuters)-Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk in Time magazine in 2021 when his electric car company became the world’s most valuable car maker and his rocket company. Soar to the edge of the universe with all the civilian crew members selected for the “Person of the Year”.

Musk is the founder and CEO of SpaceX and heads brainchip startup Neuralink and infrastructure company The Boring Company. Tesla’s market value has skyrocketed to over $ 1 trillion this year, making it more valuable than Ford Motor (FN) and General Motors (GM.N) combined.

Tesla produces hundreds of thousands of cars each year, encouraging many young consumers to switch to electric and legacy car makers, shifting their focus to EV vehicles and making supply chain problems more than many of their rivals. Has been successfully avoided.

“To create solutions to existential crises, embody the potential and dangers of the tech giant era, and drive the most daring and devastating changes in society, Elon Musk is TIME’s 2021 Person of the Person of the Year. “The Year,” said Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief of the magazine.

“Even in Earlon Mask’s spaceflight adventure, directly from Charles Lindbergh, the first person of the year chosen by the editor in 1927 to commemorate his historic first transatlantic flight over the Atlantic Ocean. It is a line of. “

From the Saturday Night Live to the drop of tweets on cryptocurrencies and meme stocks that made a big difference in its value, Musk dominated the headlines and attracted more than 66 million followers on Twitter.

Some of his tweets have gathered regulatory oversight in the past.

According to the magazine, “Person of the Year” means “the person who has had the most impact on the news and our lives, for better or for worse.”

Time magazine has named teenage pop singer Olivia Rodrigo the “Entertainer of the Year,” American gymnast Simone Biles the “Athlete of the Year,” and vaccine scientists the “Heroes of the Year.”

Last year, US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly awarded the title of “Person of the Year.” Time began this tradition in 1927. Facebook (FB.O) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon (AMZN.O) founder Jeff Bezos have also won this title in the past.

Report by Nivedita Balu and Chavi Mehta in Bangalore. Edited by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

