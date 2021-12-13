Future Tech Awards are back!





This year is another interesting year for technological development and innovation, and in January, editors of Creative Bloc and other Future titles will recognize the highlights of the 2022 Future Tech Awards. The third edition of the award, held at the CES 2022 Electronics Trade Fair in Las Vegas, defends the best products of the year and the people behind them.

Also known as the Bulldog, Future Tech Awards is a mega-collaboration of the world’s largest technology websites, including Creative Bloq and its sister sites TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, T3 and Digital Camera World. Informed by a panel of technical editors of Future’s network, they celebrate inspirational people and the best products and services from across the US technology sector.

At Future Tech Awards 2020, MacBook Pro was named “Computer of the Decade”, Sony Playstation 5 was named Best Gaming Device 2020, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 was named Best Mobile Technology Innovation. Who will be accepted this time?

Who will leave with one of the coveted bulldog trophies in 2022? (Image credit: Future)

The Future Tech Awards include two tracks:

Future Choice recognizes the best products in various categories, voted by a panel of technology journalists at Future Publishing. Award-winning products include products highly rated by Future Publishing site reviews and purchasing guides such as Creative Bloq, T3, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, What Hi-Fi, Digital Camera World, Tom’s Hardware, Laptop Mag, and iMore. .. more.

Meanwhile, The Future 50 recognizes 50 key players driving innovation in consumer technology today. The list of candidates selected by the Future Publishing Journalists panel includes CEOs, product managers, designers, engineers, and content creators.

Winners will be announced between January 4th and 10th, and Las Vegas results will be featured here on the Creative Bloc and Future tech sites. There is also a dedicated Future Tech Awards website that offers the full story of all the winners.

