Apple’s iOS 15.2 update to introduce nudity detection for children’s messages





Apple plans to introduce a variety of new features with the upcoming release of the iOS 15.2 update. According to a newsletter by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple’s iOS 15.2 update provides the messaging app with the ability to scan nude images sent to and received from children. Earlier, Apple announced this move as part of a new feature for child safety.

Apple also announced a decision to scan iCloud photos for child sexual abuse material (CSAM) protested by privacy activists, leading to a delay in launch. So far, nothing has been announced when Apple plans to release the CSAM detection feature.

Other features expected as part of the update include new features and additional privacy controls related to data transfer in the event of death.

According to the report, the nude detection feature of the messaging app on the device used by the child. When enabled, this feature analyzes incoming and outgoing images via the messaging app to detect nudity on your child’s device.

If a nude image is detected, the image will appear blurry and the child will be warned about the same before looking at it. In addition, a warning will be displayed when the child tries to send a nude photo.

If this happens, your child can also contact their parents via the messaging app, but they will not automatically be notified. This means that parents must enable this feature on their family-shared accounts for this feature to work.

According to the report, the camera app also has a new button that prevents users from automatically triggering macro lenses on the iPhone. This is very necessary.

In addition, this update introduces a new privacy reporting feature that allows users to see features such as locations and cameras accessed by each app. This was announced when iOS 15 was first exhibited at this year’s WWDC 2021.

This update also adds a new email hiding feature that allows you to send emails without revealing your ID by sending your ID from a random address if you have an iCloud subscription.

Digital legacy features, on the other hand, allow users to select contacts. Contacts receive data when they die.Features are part of

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/social/ios-15-2-to-get-a-new-nudity-detection-feature-added-privacy-controls-more-7669892/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos