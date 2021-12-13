



This year the Chromebook is in the limelight. In addition to promoting online education, Chromebooks also benefited from the lack of competition with Windows notebooks in the entry-level segment. For now, Chromebooks are the mainstream conversation, and brands like Asus want to take advantage of this opportunity. Asus’ latest Chromebook CX1101 offers more powerful battery life and better sound at a competitive price. But can I use this Chromebook every day? Is Chrome OS suitable for the work I do? Before I started using this device, I asked a lot of similar questions in my head. Here is a review of the Asus Chromebook CX1101.

Price of Asus Chromebook CX1101 in India: 18,990 rupees

Asus Chromebook CX1101 Review: Design and Aesthetics

Affordable notebooks are rarely impressive in terms of design, with the exception of the Asus Chromebook CX1101. With a silver (y) plastic lid and base, this Chromebook looks attractive. But don’t be fooled by that plastic build. Looks like it’s durable enough. Thanks to the MIL-STD810H certification, the notebook can withstand shocks, shocks and scratches. You can take this Chromebook with you on your next business trip. Very lightweight and convenient for traveling.

With a silver (y) plastic lid and base, this Chromebook looks attractive. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

The port of Chromebook CX1101 is not lit. On the right side of the chassis is a USB-C connection and a USB-C port next to the Kensington lock, and on the left side is another USB-C connection next to the USB-A port. Headphone / microphone combo jack, microSD card slot. The USB-C port supports DisplayPort over USB-C, so you can use an external display. It is also the charging port.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 Review: Display and Speakers

The display isn’t the weakest part of the Chromebook CX1101. The CX1101 is equipped with a 11.6-inch IPS non-touch anti-glare screen. The display has a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. To be clear, the display isn’t very sharp, but it’s pretty bright and colorful. You can read news articles, watch shows on Netflix, and work with Google Docs. Some might say that the 11.6-inch screen size is too small, but the top and bottom bezels of the display are quite wide, but ideal if you need something portable. Webcams are nothing special either. Just a regular 720P camera to get the job done.

The CX1101 has a 11.6-inch IPS non-touch screen. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

Needless to say, audio is an advantage of the Chromebook CX1101. Watching movies and listening to music on the CX1101 impressed me with the stereo speakers. What I found is that the speakers can be quite large. This is an improvement over the audio output you would expect from a budget notebook. However, they have no vitality or surround effect. But that’s fine.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 Review: Keyboard and Trackpad

The Asus notebook keyboard has been significantly improved, and the Chromebook CX1101 is no exception. This keyboard is comfortable and easy to move, and more importantly, it provides enough tactile feedback to make typing comfortable and accurate. There is no backlight option, but it’s also hard to spill. Also, the trackpad isn’t the size it should be, but I think it’s easy to use.

This Asus Chromebook keyboard is amazing. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) Asus Chromebook CX1101 Review: Performance and Battery

What I’ve found is that for normal use, the Chromebook CX1101 is perfect for most casual users, or those who are new to computers. I’m confident that pressing the CX1101 hard enough can bring down the CX1s Intel dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor a bit. It’s expected from a budget Chromebook. Those who are really interested in power are aware of the limitations of using Chromebooks and should consider another option, preferably a Windows notebook.

However, the CX1101 will not be disappointed if you stick to basic tasks such as web browsing, creating presentations, and creating assignments in Google Docs. In my tests, switching Chrome tabs was smooth, but a slight press on this Chromebook will affect performance. Yes, you can download and install games on your CX1101 from the Google Play store, but performance will vary depending on the game you are playing. I have tested several games on the CX1101 and each game has a completely different experience. In terms of memory, the Chromebook CX1101 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

This Chromebook has full support for the Google Play store. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

The CX1101 runs Google’s Chrome OS and is fresh for all Windows users. Chrome OS is a bit different from Windows, but it promises compatibility with Android apps, as you can see on smartphones. Sure, Chrome OS isn’t as versatile as Windows because it still lacks many core applications, but because it targets a different set of users, Google OS works a lot.

The battery life of the Chromebook CX1101 is better than the much more expensive Windows notebook. During the test, I was able to actually use it for about 10 hours on a single charge. That’s very good for budget notebooks.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 Review: Need to Buy?

Chromebooks found a niche market during a pandemic. This has always been what Google and its partners have always wanted, especially in markets like India. The Chromebook CX1101 has a powerful build and battery life that lasts all day long. The screen is okay rather than noticeable, and the device design is great. I think the Chromebook is much better. Chromebooks work like a charm because they’re reasonably priced and primarily cater to users who want to use web apps and simple computing tasks.

