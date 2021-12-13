Ride a new wave of sports souvenirs





Starting December 20, Kraken fans will be able to take part in another exciting and first-time opportunity during the team’s first NHL season. Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena announced an official multi-year partnership with Orange Comet on Monday to manufacture and sell a game-changing digital sports souvenir, the Premium Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

The first NFT “Drop” of the new partnership is scheduled for next Monday, with a limited collection of seven “innovative, mysterious and intense” designs that capture the spirit of the Kraken brand. One NFT adds a little more mystery and reveals itself to the owner only after purchase.

Fans can sign up for the Kraken NFT announcement next Monday by visiting orangecomet.com/kraken and setting up an account.

For those who aren’t very new, NFTs are digital assets (images, videos, music, text, and even social media posts) that are bought and sold. NFTs are stored in the “blockchain”. This is effectively a virtual ledger that keeps a record of transactions on your computer’s secure network.

Blockchains are open to the public and anyone can verify the credibility of NFTs and their owners. NFTs, unlike most videos, designs, photos, art, and other items you see on your device, each NFT has a unique digital signature and cannot be duplicated.

Each NFT is unique. Sports fans are participating in the fast-growing NFT trading as a cutting-edge way to buy and potentially trade souvenirs about their favorite teams, players and leagues. NFTs can be purchased in cryptocurrencies (digital money that uses cryptography to verify the creation of money and the transfer of funds) or dollars.

The Orange Comet partnership provides Kraken fans with that entry point. Limited edition drops of NFTs are available in a variety of price ranges starting at $ 50. In addition, there are unique real-world opportunities for fans to win Kraken game tickets, behind-the-scenes experiences, and autographed jerseys-all connected to NFTs.

“Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena have been innovators since day one and are proud of their connections with their fans,” said Todd Humphrey, Senior Vice President of Digital and Fan Engagement at Kraken. ..

“In a technologically advanced and earth-sensitive city like Seattle, partnering with Orange Comet is an easy choice. I’m very excited to see these unique NFT items come true.”

In addition to the design and experience that can surprise a wide range of Kraken fans, the partnership underpins both the team’s carbon-neutral mission and Orange Comet’s mission. Orange Comet is a premium content creation company co-founded by Hollywood producer Dave Bloom, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, and music icons Gloria and Emilio Estafan. I’m using a “green” server. The orange comet market is in an avalanche, a zero-carbon eco-friendly blockchain.

Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena will donate a portion of NFT’s proceeds to the charity One Roof Foundation. Foundation activities include a pillar of environmental justice to support and enhance the voice of communities that are imbalanced in the effects of climate change.

For more information and the chance to be the first viewer of Kraken’s first NFT launch on December 20, fans can sign up for an account by signing up for orangecomet.com/kraken.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/kraken/news/kraken-orange-comet-partner-to-offer-nfts/c-328952736 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos