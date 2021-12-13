Adobe announces Creative Cloud Express – TechCrunch





Today, Adobe brings some of the best features of its vast Creative Cloud Suite and Acrobat PDF tools to a single application, enabling users to quickly create anything from social media posts to promotional posters and videos. We have released Creative Cloud Express, a mobile and web app. ..

Using a template-first approach with built-in access to stock images and other assets, Creative Cloud Express is much more accessible than individual Creative Cloud apps. The app comes in both a free version and a paid version for $ 9.99 per month, and includes additional features and a library of more complex templates. Access to new applications is also included in Adobe’s Creative Cloud All Apps and flagship single app plans.

In addition to web apps, free apps are now available on Apple’s app store, Google Play, and Microsoft Store.

The general idea behind Creative Cloud Express is to provide non-professionals with the tools they need to realize their vision. As Adobe’s Ashley Still points out, the company has grown a lot in recent years from non-professional users. However, many of these users may initially want the accuracy and control of a full Creative Cloud app, but in reality, what they really want is to perform the same task. A quick and easy way to do it.

“What we’re doing with Creative Cloud Express is taking all the learning from a wide range of web and mobile apps, as well as core Creative Cloud technologies such as Photoshop, imaging, and video. It’s now an integrated product called Creative Cloud Express. “Still said. “This is for people who focus on results, not processes. They don’t want to start with blank pages. They want to start with images from the powerful Adobe Stock library of 175 million. They don’t want to create fonts. They want to access one of the 20,000 amazing fonts from the Adobe Font library. They want to be able to create flyers and then create and print PDFs. , I don’t want to have access to multiple applications. They want to be able to do it all in one place. “

In practice, this means you have access to a huge library of templates to get started, but to quickly remove backgrounds from images and apply Photoshop-style filters and effects to these images. There is also a tool for. Thanks to the integration with Creative Cloud Libraries, users can also retrieve assets from Photoshop and Illustrator and reuse what their colleagues have created in the Creative Cloud Express app.

There are also tools for converting videos to GIFs and documents to PDFs. One of the interesting aspects here is the integration of Adobe Stock. It doesn’t have a free plan, but it’s integrated (with some restrictions) into the free version of Creative Cloud Express. Free users have access to approximately 1 million images and other assets. Premium plan users have access to 175 million Adobe Stock photos, 20,000 fonts, Photoshop Express and Premiere Rush.

“There are fewer Creative Cloud Express,” he said. “You don’t have to be able to do everything in Photoshop. You don’t need a neural filter, but you need to be able to do some simple things like removing backgrounds, editing images easily, etc. With Acrobat You don’t have to password protect your PDF, you need to be able to create and edit PDFs. Much of the simplicity is what we need to achieve some of the most important things. It comes from editing by yourself. What is their intention? “

In a way, Creative Cloud Express feels a bit like Spark, a tool for building social graphics, short videos, and websites with steroids. Adobe doesn’t say so, but if you think of it as Spark on steroids, Creative Cloud Express shares a lot of user interface design and overall philosophy, so I don’t think it’s too far away. In fact, if you visit adobe.com/express before launching, you will be redirected to the Spark home page.

But, as Still points out, the company doesn’t see it as a replacement for applications such as Spark, Photoshop Express, and Premiere Rush. All of these are also intended to be accessible by incorporating some of Adobe’s core features and AI tools.

The target audience for Creative Cloud Express is also a bit wider. Adobe wants to be a reliable content creation tool for everyone, from students to small business owners.

Scott Belsky, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President of Adobe Creative Cloud, said: “A simple template-based tool that integrates the creation, collaboration, and sharing processes to make it easy for anyone to create in this unique era where millions of people are building personal and professional brands. I was excited to launch Creative Cloud Express as a company. “

