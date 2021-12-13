“Climate FinTech” is changing the way banks work





When thinking about technologies to combat climate change, the first things that come to mind are solar panels and electric vehicles. However, technology in the financial sector can play a crucial role in mitigating the worst climate change. Enter FinTech, a growing area of ​​financial services that enables customers and business partners to adapt to different business transitions using algorithms, data gateways and artificial intelligence.

A new subsection of FinTech is Climate FinTech, where innovation is used to address both sustainability and financial needs. Many new startups, such as sustainable investment startup Norsia, are empowering fast-growing markets. However, traditional financial payment platforms are also competing to create solutions for customers who are increasingly demanding climate change measures from the financial services sector.

The financial sector is strong. Top banks are worth hundreds of billions of dollars just to serve everyday people who need bank accounts and large corporations. However, the financial sector was built to make a profit, even if it meant engaging in risky investments like fossil fuel projects. However, over time, mitigating climate change may require funding from high-emission projects.

Well-known companies are working with fintech companies to create sustainability tools for their customers. In April of this year, financial services and credit card company Mastercard partnered with Swedish environmental fintech company Dokonomy to develop the Mastercard Carbon Calculator. The calculator shows the customer the carbon dioxide emissions of the purchase over various categories of spending in the app or online portal.

[Related: How to tell if your sustainable investments really are good for the planet.]

Various banks can personalize their use of carbon calculators by offering their customers environmental donation offset projects and options to increase some of the environmental weight of their purchases.

Sukelsey, Executive Vice President of Global Consumer Products at MasterCard, says that climate technology and climate fintech are actually beginning to emerge and have great power in this area.

To support that acceleration, Mastercard launched the Sustainability Innovation Lab in September of this year to support the development of more sustainable investment options.

However, FinTech is not only obsessed with existing banksoften, but also helps to create a complete new bank. Neobank or Challenger Bank is a new bank that has no physical location and all transactions are processed online via an app or website.

So imagine no paperwork, no need to get in a car, no need to park, low fuel consumption and high efficiency. [a customers] Time says Anabel Perez, CEO of Novo Payments, a platform that used the technology to help businesses create digital banks and card solutions.

Andrei Cherney, CEO and co-founder of Aspiration, a digital bank that uses consumer products to help mitigate the climate crisis, is transforming businesses by creating products for financial services to address environmental issues. It states that it makes perfect sense to be there.

Climate FinTech is an important money, he explains, as it has the levers that people can take and the great power to move their daily activities. With the right type of products and services, the action of fighting climate change is easy and automated, yet very powerful.

As an online bank, Aspiration offers fossil fuel-free deposits. In other words, the money that customers spend on their Aspiration bank accounts is never invented in pipelines or the like. And every time a customer swipes a bank card, Aspiration funds tree planting through an environmental non-profit organization called Eden Reforestation Projects. So far, banks have helped plant more than 49,000,000 trees to offset emissions.

Charney points out that while there are more solutions and conversations about the sustainability of financial services as a whole, there is still a lot of greenwashing in the industry. While some companies may be developing sustainable projects or announcing sustainability goals for consumers and corporate customers, many global banks are still fossil fuel projects. Not sold from. Big banks like Wells Fargo have announced efforts to make it net zero, but how investment will change is still a mystery.

He says that interest in the climate community is steadily increasing. [Many sectors and consumers] As the saying goes, you’re starting to realize that you have to obey money, and of course people are rightly focused on large oil companies and large pollutants, but who funded it. Do you?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.popsci.com/environment/climate-fintech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos