Developers show how good HomeKit is with the accuracy of the iPhone’s U1 chip [Video]





In April, I wrote a commentary on what Apple products should do to win the U1 chip. Unfortunately, Apple disagreed this year, and the only new hardware with the Ultra Wide Band chip was the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple has taken control of this technology, but developers have been able to use the iPhone’s U1 chip to build the ultimate smart home remote app that controls just by pointing at a variety of smart home devices.

iOS developer Bastian Andelefski told me that he created this smart home remote app to control the house using the iPhone U1 chip. The idea is very simple. With the U1 chip, iPhone can find a specific place in the house. Once the placement is established, you can turn the lights on and off, change colors, and more.

“I was originally inspired by how” Find My “provides direction and distance from the device you’re looking for. Redefining the problem from “where is the tag” to “where am I for the tag” and making sure the tag doesn’t work is a very good indoor positioning.

However, the iPhone has a fairly limited “field of view” with respect to UWB, so it had to be combined with ARKit to allow users to roam freely. Basically, the U1 chip provides a known location in the room, from which ARKit takes over and tracks movements to that point. “

As you can see below, the app works perfectly and in a very responsive way, but Andelefski tells me it’s just a prototype. He bought a development kit, but says he can’t ship it to his customers because there are no manufacturers or large companies betting on such things.

“Tips are available (…), but in situations where chicken or the egg comes first, there is no app that uses the hardware, and if the hardware is not available at the store, you can’t create an app, so it’s hard. I think the demand for hardware is low, so in the end I had to resort to expensive and hard-to-find development kits to try one of these. “

He also tried to use the HomePod mini and AirTags, but explained that Apple limits the interaction of these devices with third-party apps.

“Originally I wanted to use the U1 chip with AirTags and HomePods because people already own these devices and can easily get them from anywhere. But unfortunately, Apple Limits the use of its “Near by Interactions” API to modern iPhones, Apple Watches, and third-party devices. “

You can watch a video showing how the smart home remote app works and an explanation of why it still doesn’t work properly with HomeKit setup in the video below.

