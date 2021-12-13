This Week’s Canadian Startup News (12/12/21)





Whitecap Venture Partners Closes $ 140 Million Fund V to Invest Throughout Canada

Toronto-based Whitecap Venture Partners has a portfolio that includes Canadian technology companies such as Bolt Logistics and Silofit, with a fifth fund of $ 140 million. Through Fund V, Whitecap plans to allocate more capital to the seed stage to expand its geographical investment focus across Canada and support more B2B software and medtech start-ups. I am.

Wealthsimple sells UK business books (for now?) As FinTech giants focus only on Canada.

Wealthsimple has announced that it has sold its UK business book to Moneyfarm. This completes the transition that began when we sold a US business book to focus on Canada. Startups also shared price changes for trading services designed to simplify US trade.

Cross-Border Impact Ventures was launched with a $ 30 million commitment to women, a health tech fund for young people.

CBIV will focus primarily on medical device, diagnostics and digital health companies based in North America, Europe and Israel, with an eye on emerging market commercial enterprises with potential for global technology transfer. ..

NACO Wins Backbone Angels Arati Sharma 2021 Angel of the Year

Former Shopify senior leader and current founding partner of Backbone Angels, Arati Sharma, has been named the Canadas Angel of the Year by the National Angel Capital Organization. I hope this will help more people write checks and help women, Sharma told BetaKit in an interview.

Alison Sunstrum joins Kookai Chaimahawong in The 51s’ new AgTech fund

Sunstrum and Chaimahawong recently played a role in supporting The 51 in raising a second investment fund. The51 announced a fund focused on food and AgTech in September.

Nuvei shares fall in short-selling report

Nuvei confirmed that stock prices fell sharply after a short-selling report from SprucePoint Capital Management, which recently targeted Lightspeed Commerce. Major Ponzi schemes and alleged fraud. Nuvei has since called this report deliberately misleading, adding that he has drawn inaccurate conclusions.

In the rise of Canadian venture studios

Five [or] Seven years ago, people were, I don’t like this, it’s not a real venture, Francois Lafortune, CEO and co-founder of Diagram Ventures, told BetaKit in an interview earlier this year. Today, some of the best brand name funds in the world do this.

How to (successfully) pivot a startup from a company you’ve been to twice

It is difficult to recognize that a radical course modification is needed. And if you decide to go for it, it’s hard to pull it off. We asked the CEO, who has two successful pivots, to share a hint.

An indicator that a startup is healthy

Mike Kwatinetz of Azure Capital Partners shares his approach to assessing your business and how to draw a picture of the quality of your startup.

The Technical Committee believes Canadian start-ups are ready to move from defense to attack in 2022

In a recent BetaKit Live panel discussion, Shaun Ricci, General Manager of Talent Intelligence at Ceridian Dayforce, Lissa Ricci, Head of Sales for Small Business Solutions at Cisco Canada, and Andrew Popliger, National Tech Sector Leader at PwC, talked about the changes. He explained the trends in Canadian technology and why talent now comes to mind.

Latest Financing, Acquisitions, Layoff VAN – Damon Motors – $ 37.9M (Read More) CAL – Kudos – $ 10M (Read More) CAL – Benefits of Acquiring Alaya (Read More) TOR – GoodGood – $ 6.5 M (read more) TOR – TriplePlay, Vivid Machines, getware.ai, and OutPoint raise $ 5.7 million (read more) TOR – Shabodi – $ 3.1 million (read more) TOR – Sleep Country is Sleepout 25 TOR – Influitive Acquires PostBeyond (Read More) OTT – Gadget – $ 8.5 Million (Read More) OTT – Lockheed Martin Commits $ 1.3 Million to Institut Quantique at Université de Sherbrooke Masu (Read more) MTL – Nomic Bio – $ 17M (Read more) MTL – Trolley – $ 7M (Read more)

If your business is currently hiring a technical position, you can earn up to $ 10,000 through InnovateBC’s Innovator Skills Initiative program.

The Innovator Skills Initiative Program has been extended to have a positive impact on the BC economy, especially for communities that are imbalanced in the effects of pandemics. This program will help create a more diverse technology sector, and once the talent shortage is resolved, British Columbia companies will have the opportunity to grow and grow.

The Innovator Skills Initiative program aims to help undervalued groups get their first job in the technology sector by ensuring that undervalued people placements are available.

Learn more about the program.

Conduit makes decentralized case

“Imagine a bank as a program.”

Kirill Gertman, co-founder of Conduit, will join us to discuss why we’re excited about decentralized finance and what’s still missing in the DeFi stack.

BESSEMER, TRULIOO, and PLAID OH MY!

“This episode will be a little SaaS-y.”

Highlights of BetaKit’s interview at SAAS NORTH. Features Bessemar Venture Partners, Trulioo, Plaid, RBCx, Unbounce and L-SPARK.

