“Assassin’s Creed Valhara” expands “Ragnarok” and acquires “Odyssey” crossover





“Assassin’s Creed Valhara” was released over a year ago, but the content that Ubisoft plans to offer is not over yet. As the game entered its second year, Ubisoft unveiled a third expansion and major crossover event for the game.

The larger of the two is the former titled “Dawn of Ragnarok”. When Eivor takes a potion and wakes up as Odin, it takes place in the mythological land of Norse mythology. Developed by Ubisoft Sofia, this initiative adds 36 hours of gameplay and introduces players to new areas. This makes it one-third the size of the original map.

In Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok Dawn, players can explore new lands in Norse mythology. (Ubisoft)

By its appearance, Eivor as Odin has a group of special abilities suitable for a fantastic landscape. The hero can transform into a crow and assassinate the enemy from above. Scandinavian beings can use special bracers to absorb the power of their enemies. This allows Odin to use ice weapons to revive fallen enemies as an ally and even turn fire into a weapon. The whole experience is reminiscent of Monolith’s “Chinese Country: Shadow of Mordor”.

The goal of the campaign is to rescue Odin’s son Baldr. The adventure guides players to Asgard, Jötunheimr and Svartalfheim. The “Ragnarok Dawn” expansion is scheduled for release on March 10, 2022 and will cost $ 39.99 as a separate purchase by all owners of the main game.

Skye is one of the new places players will explore in the “Assassin’s Creed” crossover. (Ubisoft)

The second content is a fascinating crossover between the protagonists of “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” and “Assassin’s Creed Valhara”. Yes, for the first time, characters from different eras in the main series of games meet.

Players will need a base game for either title and will experience the story of Eivor (male or female) and Kassandra. At first the two are in conflict, but you will learn to integrate their efforts to save the two islands from the Isu artifacts. The locale is for each region. This adds a fascinating twist to the Assassin’s Creed formula and gives fans another reason to return to the Middle Ages of ancient Greece and England.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/12/13/assassins-creed-valhalla-gets-more-content-with-ragnarok-expansion-and-odyssey-crossover

