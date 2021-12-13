One rule for writing a powerful resume





How can you make a strong first impression and persuade someone to hire you? It’s a challenge to create a perfect resume. It can help you land a job interview or send your application to a “no” pile.

According to Google’s Global Head of Recruit Brendan Castle, there’s a secret to writing a great resume without complex formats or hours of rewriting. “The best thing you want to think about is not only telling your story about your work experience, but also what you’ve learned and what you’re most proud of,” he told CNBC MakeIt. I will tell you.

According to Castle, there is a list of important questions to answer in your resume. While it can be difficult to combine interests, dreams and achievements into one document, Castle offers several guide questions to help you better organize your resume.

What was your role in each team or each work situation? How did you contribute to the team? Did you make the biggest impact there?

For recent college graduates, Castle suggests that job seekers emphasize their recent academic research, tutoring, student group, or class project experience. He adds that more veteran candidates should use metrics and concise examples to show the impact of their work.

For example, if someone is applying for an account management role, “Mapping new software features as a solution to our business goals earned 10% quarterly revenue from 15 small business clients.” You can write. This framework can also be applied to other leadership positions, college honors, or other types of resume awards.

Not only does Castle prove that he can demonstrate great skills in his work at Google, but he is always impressed by candidates who have a “growth mindset” and can learn from mistakes and tackle problems. I am saying. A creative and open-minded approach.

Collaboration is also an important aspect of developing a growth mindset. “I want to know how to include the thoughts and ideas of others as part of the problem-solving process, especially if it’s difficult to come up with a solution,” he says.

After submitting a job application, Castle says it’s wise to follow up with the recruitment manager with a personal note via email or LinkedIn to increase interest in the position.

“Even if you don’t fit the position you’re applying for, making that connection helps recruiters think about other roles,” he says. “Google will share that information with the relevant recruitment managers, especially if we know what you are interested in.”

Castle acknowledges how busy recruitment managers are and states that they tend to respond much more appropriately to applicants who do not expect immediate response. “Then you can say” I just wanted to tell you about the fact that I really love Google [or a different company] I want to work there with some ability, “he says. “But be able to explain why you love the company for a specific reason.”

However, the most important details to keep in mind when contacting your recruitment manager are also the simplest. Please write the correct name of your company in the memo. “There are still moments when someone contacts me and says,’I want to work for you,’ and the name of the company in the text isn’t Google!” Says Castle. “We love connecting with candidates, but make sure personalization is there.”

