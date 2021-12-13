



Georgia Institute of Technology was awarded a grant from the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) as part of the $ 1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

Georgia Institute of Technology Awards Commerce Department Grant to Develop AI Manufacturing Economic Corridor

Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the 60 entities to be funded to support the national community to accelerate the post-pandemic economic reconstruction.

Georgia Institute of Technology, as a leader in artificial intelligence, manufacturing research, and innovation-driven economic development, plans the Georgia Artificial Intelligence Manufacturing Corridor (GA-AIM) with grants for technical assistance. GA-AIM, led by Thomas Kurfess and Aaron Stebner of the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering, works with local partners to close existing technology gaps and include undervalued communities and local counties in Georgia. Build an opportunity framework and increase security. State manufacturing infrastructure.

Georgia Institute of Technology partners in this effort include the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, Spellman College, Georgia Institute of Technology Systems, and the Georgia Institute of Economic Development.

Chaouki T, Executive Vice President of Research, Georgia Institute of Technology. Abdallah is truly honored to be awarded this grant with a partner in artificial intelligence research to realize a vision of outstanding manufacturing in Georgia. Alongside these key partners, grants can help Georgia Institute of Technology’s mission to increase access by helping to include diverse backgrounds and perspectives in the learning, discovery and creation process. ..

Georgia Institute of Technology and its partners combine artificial intelligence with innovations in manufacturing research to make the manufacturing ecosystem safer, expand opportunities to needy rural communities and underrepresented groups, and grow business across the state. I will support you.

Alejandra Y, Assistant Secretary of Commerce of EDA. Castillo is excited to help communities work together in coalitions of governments, nonprofits, academia, and the private sector to develop ambitious and locally unique plans for rebuilding communities. .. These projects will help revitalize the local economy and tackle the biggest challenges related to climate change, manufacturing, supply chains and more. EDA is proud to ignite these plans and help communities across the country support better recovery.

GA-AIM partners have created a complementary network of resources focused on the expertise and mission of each partner organization.

Stephener, who wrote the grant proposal that resulted in a $ 500,000 grant from EDA, said there is an opportunity to make a significant impact at the crossroads between AI and manufacturing.

Carfes, Head of Regional Economic Competitiveness for the Grant, will join the effort with a well-trained workforce to secure a strong manufacturing base in Georgia by integrating AI and manufacturing. He added that he would be able to take advantage of the powerful educational institutions that he has. What I’m most excited about is that AI will increase our workforce, make AI more valuable and productive, and ensure future job growth in Georgia and the United States.

GA-AIM’s efforts take a multi-faceted approach to address its core goals.

Georgia Institute of Technology

Formation of AI Manufacturing Pilot Facility: Georgia Techs Advanced Manufacturing Pilot Facility is converted to AI Manufacturing Pilot Facility. At the new facility, government pilot trials, cybersecurity games, and workforce training will enable AI manufacturing technology innovation, migration, and workforce creation without risking the local supply chain. AI Commercialization Center: GeorgiaTechs’ two commercialization programs, Venture Lab and I-Corps South, will create a center for commercializing AI manufacturing technology to local and regional start-ups. These commercialization efforts are undertaken through a quarterly cohort-based entrepreneurship training program built on the National Science Foundation’s I-Corps curriculum. The center also provides training for instructors to build a sustainable workforce and secures investment funding for these startups. AI Manufacturing Community Engagement: The Enterprise Innovation Institute, Chief Economic Development Division of Georgia Techs, provides intensive outreach and technical assistance to small and medium-sized manufacturers and minority companies through the Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership and the Georgia Minority Business Development Agency Business Center. increase. program. The third Enterprise Innovation Institute program, the Economic Development Lab, focuses on reaching and engaging in poor and poorly serviced areas of the state, creating workforce development programs and implementation strategies, and attracting external investment. AI Manufacturing Rural Supply Chain: Supply Chain and Logistics Institute investigates the impact of automation technology, builds tailored automation solutions for local manufacturers, and barriers for local manufacturers to use AI Manufacturing Pilot Facility. Create a program that lowers. AI InVenture K-12 Experience: Georgia Techs InVenture Prize and Center for Education Integrated Science, Mathematics, and Computing have conducted regional pilots to secure a technically competent workforce in the coming years. Focus on rural areas of the state and poorly serviced areas. A regional event with a regional award. We will also create supplementary lessons centered on AI and data science that will be part of the K-12 InVenture Prize curriculum website.

Spelman College

AI Labor Training Virtual Reality for Innovation: The Spelmans Innovation Lab develops virtual reality technology for training or retraining the GA-AIM workforce, allowing workers to develop new technologies before deploying them in real-world applications. Get used to.

Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs

LaunchPad AI Innovation Studio: The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs creates a 5,000-square-foot LaunchPad AI Innovation Studio to provide physical product prototyping and proof-of-concept. Black entrepreneurs are given access to equipment, training and mentoring. LaunchPad AI is also open to the AI ​​InVenture team at public schools from kindergarten to high school in Atlanta, with a special program for start-up mentoring and seed funding for kindergarten to high school entrepreneurs.

Georgia Institute of Technology System (TCSG)

AI Manufacturing Technology Labor Development: As a coordinating organization at Georgia Institute of Technology, TCSG designs, develops, and implements an apprenticeship at AI-MPF and a curriculum at a community college that includes Spelman’s virtual reality module. TCSG also provides dual enrollment in AI Manufacturing Technology Education at the certificate and degree level and a regional entry point for traditional students. Graduates have exit points that lead directly to careers in the industry or provide continued education and higher achievement through clear agreements between GA-AIM members.

With this grant, Tech will be a significant funding finalist to carry out projects that support the industry sector and help communities withstand future economic shocks.

GA-AIM is the vice president of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Enterprise Innovation Institute, saying it is strategically aligned with EDA’s funding priorities such as manufacturing, workforce development, equity and technology-based economic development. , Said David Bridges, co-author of the grant proposal. .. Manufacturing employs more than 400,000 people across the state and contributes to more than $ 61 billion in economic activity, so it’s important to leverage the best ideas and programs through a coalition of partners.

###

About Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Institute of Technology, is a top 10 public research university that develops leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. The Institute offers degrees in Business, Computing, Design, Engineering, Liberal Arts, and Science. Approximately 44,000 students from 50 states and 149 countries study through Atlanta’s main campus, France and China campuses, and distance learning and online learning. Georgia Institute of Technology is the driving force behind Georgia’s economic development. , Southeast, and the country conduct more than $ 1 billion annually in research for government, industry, and society.

About the U.S. Department of Economic Development

The mission of the United States Department of Economic Development (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the country’s regions for global economic growth and success. EDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, is an economically deprived community to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote U.S. innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth. Investing in

Writer: Pralte C. Paul I [email protected] I 404.316.1210

Media Contact: Stephen Norris | [email protected] | 256.453.5610

