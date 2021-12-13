Oracle threatens to top Google as the hottest cloud provider in the world





Last week, Oracle made a strong claim that it could be in the next six months if it wasn’t replaced by Google Cloud, the world’s hottest cloud provider, although it’s much smaller than the major cloud players. Did.

In my weekly Cloud Wars Top 10 ranking, Oracle is 6th and Google Cloud is 3rd.

Consider these highlights for the three months that ended on November 30th.

Oracle Fusion cloud app revenue increased by 30% and Oracle cloud infrastructure revenue increased by more than 50%. The consumption revenue of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business increased by 86%.

It’s pretty impressive, isn’t it? But in light of these big numbers, why did Oracle say that the overall cloud business grew 22% that quarter? Well, we will reach that riddler soon.

Of course, if the base level of revenue isn’t that big, as in the case of Oracle, you should first realize that it’s easier to post flashy growth numbers. CEO Safra Catz said these remarkable growth rates boosted annual cloud revenue. To $ 10.7 billion. Microsoft’s cloud business is eight times that of Oracle, Amazon is six times, and Google is twice.

However, apart from size, compare the Oracle numbers highlighted above to the 45% growth rate in the third quarter posted by Google Cloud a month ago. With this, Alphabet CEO denies it: why Google is the hottest cloud provider in the world.

In light of Oracle’s latest performance, Oracle is even hotter than Google Cloud with its key cloud revenue Fusion app up 30%, OCI up 50% or more, and OCI consumer revenue up 86%. Do you think you will be a good cloud provider?

When Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian took on that role three years ago and was asked how he felt about being far behind Amazon and Google, the world today was a few years ago. Is so different, what are customers looking for? Today’s cloud is certainly different than it was then.

In the context of Oracle’s excellent revenue reporting, Oracle’s perspective seems to apply to Oracle as well. This is because Oracle has a large number of customers, regardless of what has happened in the cloud here, now, and in the last few years. There are many different types of transactions, including different types of cloud services.

Two more important points highlight why Oracle’s cloud business is a powerful force to consider.

Catz expects growth above 30% for Fusion apps and more than 50% for cloud infrastructure in the next six months of the second half of the Oracle fiscal year, according to a statement on December 9th. Said that it has been. And the market has put a lot of confidence in the number of Oracle by pushing Oracle’s stock to a record high, with the company’s market capitalization now at around $ 280 billion.

At this point, you might be asking, “Okay, Evans, get off the fence and have Oracle really replaced Google Cloud as the hottest cloud provider in the world?”

And maybe the best I can tell you.

And that’s due to that mysterious 22% cloud growth rate that Oracle reported quarterly.

Despite the three flashy growth numbers above, it’s 30% for apps, 50% or more for infrastructure, and 86% for infrastructure revenue. Annual revenue is currently $ 10.7 billion, up 22%, and cloud bookings are growing faster than cloud revenue growth. As a result, cloud revenues are expected to accelerate further, ending the fiscal year in the mid-20s and potentially even higher.

So I’m officially confused: how do you post 30%, 50% +, 86% growth in key segments to get a total cloud growth of 22%?

No one mistakes me for a math genius, but some private parts of Oracle’s cloud business must have ended the quarter with impressive revenue growth results, and they pull the components. It seems pretty obvious to me that it must have been low enough for 30%, 50% +, and 86% to be released, with a cumulative total of 22%.

The only knowledge-based guess of any kind I can make is that the consequences of revenue from Oracle’s legacy hosting services are causing resistance. In a detailed deployment of cloud numbers, Catz describes the infrastructure business as follows: Excluding legacy hosting services, infrastructure cloud services have grown by more than 50%. I think infrastructure revenue growth will continue to rise throughout the fiscal year. OCI consumer revenue, including autonomous databases, increased 86% in constant currencies. Is it possible that excluding legacy hosting services would result in very weak performance and reduce total cloud growth to 22%? Anything is possible, but I don’t think it’s the cause.

It’s possible that Ive simply missed something, and probably Im didn’t read and classify the numbers correctly. That’s possible, but I don’t think it’s because Oracle lays everything pretty clearly.

Final idea

So I’ll look into this and share what I find with you. Until then, there’s no doubt that Oracle’s second-quarter performance was impressive and the Fusion app business and OCI infrastructure business were on fire, but until we’ve made 22 clear, it’s Oracle’s hottest in the world. It is not possible to confer the title of cloud provider. % total.

Until then, Google Cloud remains the hottest of the Cloud Wars Top 10 companies that are driving the largest growth markets ever known in the world.

