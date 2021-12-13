Google Toolbar is dead just before the end of Internet Explorer





After more than 20 years of availability, Google has silently pulled the “Google Toolbar” plug.

Ron Amadeo of Ars Technica has taken on the task of checking the status of the Google Toolbar in the last few weeks prior to the 21st anniversary of the product. The Google Toolbar was one of the few Google products to have been available for over 20 years without branding or decommissioning. Unfortunately, Google silently pulled the toolbar download plug last week, so it didn’t make that date entirely. The support page explains that the product can no longer be installed.

The Google Toolbar for Internet Explorer is obsolete. To get the most out of the web, try Google Chrome.

The Google Toolbar debuted in late 2000 as a tool for Internet Explorer users, making Google Search accessible from any website. This was before browsers such as Chrome added the ability to start a search with a search engine selected directly from the address bar. During the life of the product, Google updated the toolbar to support more features that Internet Explorer lacked and integrated Google Translate.

However, by the time Chrome was launched in 2008, all of these features were natively integrated, and Google’s last update appeared to have been released in 2014, the product was almost forgotten.

For those who are still using the Google Toolbar, the evolving web and Google’s unique ecosystem make the product very outdated. As Ars points out,[共有]The button tried to integrate with Google Reader, Google+, Picasa, Google Blog Search, etc., which are no longer in use. Many other features were left broken by links that no longer exist.

Image credit: Ars Technica

The timing here isn’t a big surprise, as Microsoft will officially end support for Internet Explorer next year. June 15, 2022 will end the very long life of the browser that was once the most used in the world.

Gmail stopped supporting Internet Explorer this year, and Google Search itself ended support in October.

However, most people already meet Google’s needs with Chrome. This is by far the most popular desktop browser today.

Google Details:

