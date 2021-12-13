ipNX Wins Innovative Connection Provider Award of the Year – Nairametrics





IPNX Nigeria Limited, a leading information and communications technology company, addresses the diverse needs of businesses, small businesses and residents with innovative world-class services, with the recently signed 5th edition of the Innovative Connectivity Provider of the Year. I won the award. Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecommunications Awards 2021.

Instinct Wave, an ISO accredited company affiliated with the Nigerian Communications Companies Association (ATCON) and the African Digital Economy Forum (ADEF), is holding an awards ceremony aimed at recognizing individuals and organizations at the forefront of digitalization. It was held. Exciting ICT sector.

Akin Naphtal, CEO of InstinctWave, awarded ipNX and stated that the innovative nature of ipNX lies in the launch of products such as FOX Xtreme 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 1000 Mbps. According to him, the emergence of ipNX as the winner of this award supports the quality of ipNX services offered to a variety of consumers.

Innovative Connectivity Provider of the Year (LR) Peter Uwadone, Product Management and Governance, ipNX Business Division, Kene Eneh, Division CEO, ipNX Retail Division, Uche Nnakenyi, Division CEO ipNX Infrastructure Division, Bimbo Akibaloye, Chief Operating Officer ipNX Infrastructure 5th Edition of the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecommunications Awards 2021 recently held at Oriental Hotel Recce

On behalf of the organization, Uche Nnakenyi, CEO of the award-winning ipNX Infrastructure Division, commends the organizers for celebrating efforts to improve the consumer experience with innovative products.

For this award, Ejovi Aror, Managing Director of the ipNX Group, thanked the organizers for recognizing the role that ipNX played in the technology arena of each country. He also repeated the company’s commitment to continually leverage technology to create innovative solutions that support people’s prosperity.

About ipNX:

ipNX is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing information and communications technology companies, with innovative world-class services that cater to a large number of enterprise, small business and resident needs.

As a pioneer and major ICT company in Nigeria, ipNX is Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) and Licensed Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

