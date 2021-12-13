A bug in Google Pixel prevented users from calling 911





One of the promises of Ubiquitous Telephone is to be able to contact emergency services anytime, anywhere. Not being able to dial 911 on your smartphone is a nightmare scenario. Redditor KitchenPicture5849 had this nightmare when his grandmother had a stroke and Google Pixel 3 did not connect to emergency services.

“She looked like she had a stroke, so I had to call an ambulance for my grandmother on Friday,” KitchenPicture5849 told Google Pixelsubreddit. “The phone got stuck right after one ring and I couldn’t do anything other than click on the app where the emergency call was running in the background. This is all the phone emergency service to my location. While notifying me that I sent it to. Sadly, what was the actual emergency because I couldn’t talk to the person about which apartment I was in? Could not tell. “

Thankfully, KitchenPicture5849’s grandmother had a landline and was able to call 911 without restarting the phone. “I hope someone at Google will let me know that you’re solving this problem,” they said. “To tell the truth, as someone who doesn’t have a landline, I’m sure I don’t want the phone to go wrong when I try to call the 911 during a life-threatening emergency. You should believe that the phone will do the main thing that was built for it, make a call, and let you talk to the person on the other side. “

KitchenPicture5849 later tried to reproduce the error, but still couldn’t call 911. Five minutes after trying to call 911, I called to say that I had contacted emergency services, and there was no evidence that Siren was receiving the call. Calls to 911 are not in the phone log or in another log managed by Verizon.

According to KitchenPicture5849, they planned to contact Google and file a complaint with the FCC. Nine days later, Google responded to the thread with a detailed explanation of what happened. It blamed Microsoft Teams.

“Based on our research, we were able to reproduce the problem under limited circumstances,” the official Google account Pixel Community said in a thread. “We believe this issue will only occur on a few devices that have the Microsoft Teams app installed when the user is not logged in, and currently there is only one user report related to this bug.”

According to the Pixel Community, Google and Microsoft are working to fix this issue. In the meantime, you can prevent 911 from failing by uninstalling Microsoft Teams or making sure you’re always signed in. “We take this issue very seriously and would like to thank u / KitchenPicture5849 for drawing our attention.”

Voice over IP and other telephone exchange services usually cannot dial 911. Skype, MagicJack, and other phone exchange services have something like 911, but it’s not as easy as picking up a phone and pressing three numbers. This isn’t the case for smartphones running on traditional phone lines, and has long been a major selling point for using traditional carriers and services.

According to KitchenPicture5849, Google never contacted them directly. “At this point, no one on Google contacted me and told me 1) the bug was confirmed and it wasn’t just my phone, or 2) how to fix it,” they said. Told. “Thank you. Reddit tagged me and confirmed that there was a response and a fix. If there was a bug, this big google was at least responding with an email thread telling me how to fix it. You will think. “

“It’s amazing how phones can bring a sense of security and how shockingly dangerous they feel when they know their phones are royal. The world is a little scary if you’re a woman walking a dog alone at night after spending a day in the hospital, especially if you’re a woman walking a dog alone at night. I’m keenly aware that I can’t ask 911 for help. Whether for her own safety or for someone else. “

