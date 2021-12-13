mHub-led Clean Tech Economic Coalition secures $ 500,000 from Build Back Better Regional Challenge





Published Monday, December 13, 2021

The 2025 Clean Tech Economic Coalition (CTEC), led by mHUB, a Chicago-based hard tekno and manufacturing innovation center, has the potential to accelerate regional economic transformation by growing clean energy technology. It is approved by the bureau.

CTEC is made up of 19 partner organizations, including the University of Chicago, with six major initiatives related to Illinois manufacturing and supply chains, workforce development, applied research, entrepreneurship and commercialization, and infrastructure. It is gathered in the center.

CTEC was selected as one of the 60 Build Back Better Regional Challenge finalists out of 529 applicants to further develop the proposed project for potential Phase 2 financing of up to $ 100 million. He is the only finalist from Illinois to receive a grant of approximately $ 500,000 to get him to work. ..

Illinois is poised to become the center of clean technology in the Midwest. Haven Allen, CEO and co-founder of mHUB, said it was the first major coal producer in the country and the first Midwestern state to promise a carbon-free future by 2045. .. CTEC is committed to meeting the needs of the country’s clean energy economy by growing new and existing businesses, accelerating job creation and dramatically reducing the environmental impact of Illinois’ key industries. Coordinate the clean technology ecosystem.

The 2025 Clean Tech Economic Coalition is the result of state-wide planning efforts and requests for proposals made by mHUB and the University of Chicago in collaboration with Illinois, the City of Chicago, the Cook County Government, the Chicago City Planning Agency, and the world. Business Chicago, and P33. We have identified clean energy technology as a priority for the region as it can support the expansion of renewable energy across Illinois and build on the key assets that have created hundreds of thousands of clean energy jobs.

In the emerging clean technology industry, innovators face the challenge of working on climate goals and gaining the capital and resources needed to commercialize cutting-edge research that creates jobs. Global Initiative, University of Chicago. CTEC will focus on focused investment to accelerate commercialization and adoption while influencing at the community level.

Union projects and participating member organizations have been selected to unite the public, private and civil sectors, with a focus on resource coordination and a coordinated approach to restoring a clean technological economy.

This approach of deliberately partnering with large institutions and community-based organizations creates a comprehensive, equitable-centric mechanism for economic growth while strengthening the region’s existing industrial base.

We are pleased that EDA has recognized Illinois’ own mHUB as a viable investment through the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. Illinois is poised to become a leader in clean energy, and this funding will help the state boost its pandemic recovery and drive innovation towards a more environmentally friendly and sustainable technology economy. US Senator Dick Durbin said.

While the national clean energy economy grew faster than the US economy as a whole between 2011 and 2018, Chicago’s clean energy economy grew faster than the regional economy during the same period. CTEC members started the conference as early as 2017 to help entrepreneurs and SMEs create clean technology products and services. Currently, these entities are further connected under the CTEC and are consistent with the state’s Illinois Future Energy Employment Act and the recently passed Illinois Climate and Fair Employment Act (CEJA), which will transition the state to 100% clean energy by 2050. To do.

“Everyone, including those most affected by climate change and environmental fraud, should have the opportunity to participate in and benefit from a growing clean energy economy,” said US Senator Tammy Duckworth. I am. “That’s why Illinois’s unique mHUB is selected from more than 500 applicants to strengthen the economy and community throughout Chicago and Illinois, create high-paying jobs, and help improve the country. Build Back Better Regional Challenge We are proud to be able to participate in. Global Competitiveness. We wish them good luck as they move on to the next stage of this important competition. “

Under CTEC, regional production of local applications and technologies for trade, rapid deployment of critical infrastructure, and coordinated workforce development efforts will transform existing economies into a strong and sustainable future. While supporting the end-to-end regional supply chain.

Technology focus areas are fuel cell development for power generation, grid modernization for more efficient and reliable transmission, carbon recovery for electric vehicles (EVs), batteries and energy storage, charging infrastructure for EVs. The structure.

From Glasgow to DC, according to Illinois Governor JB, my administration has revealed to the world that Illinois will be a pioneer in the clean energy revolution. Pritzker. When I signed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, it was the most important step Illinois took across generations towards a reliable, renewable, affordable and clean energy future. The Clean Tech Economy Coalition allows key stakeholders across the state to accelerate their transformation at the lock step, creating employment and a cleaner economy for everyone.

Clean technology offers the opportunity to include higher than average salaries, better career paths, and the new nature of many clean energy clusters. Currently, only 25% of clean energy jobs are occupied by females, 8% by black workers and 17% by Latins.

CTEC will engage in outreach and workforce training opportunities to hire women and BIPOC to engage in clean technology work and expand EV and grid infrastructure projects within a revoked community. At the same time, it paves the way for a career.

“Chicago is the premier global destination for innovation and technology and a growing hub,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. A Chicago-based project that incorporates a stronger workforce and inclusiveness and collaboration with a poorly serviced community. “

Cook County Commission President Toni Preckwinkle said Chicago’s Climate Action Plan includes environmental justice initiatives to help the most vulnerable communities benefit from vocational training, wealth opportunities and a healthy environment. There is a lot to do at the policy and implementation levels. The Clean Tech Economy Coalition is especially looking forward to providing the funding and implementation needed for community-level impacts, helping build sustainable manufacturing practices and facilitating investment in electric vehicle infrastructure.

Phase 1 CTEC applications were supported by West Monroe Partners, Civic Consulting Alliance, and RW Ventures and undertaken by mHUB, Cook County Government, and the Pritzker Traubert Foundation. It submits a Phase 2 further proposal for the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which demands $ 99.3 million to implement six strategic projects. If awarded, the coalition members and local governments are estimated to provide a $ 101.6 million matching fund if the total cost of the project exceeds $ 200 million.

Clean Tech Economy Coalition includes mHUB, University of Chicago, Chicago City, World Business Chicago, Emerald Southern Economic Development Collaboration, Evergreen Climate Innovation (formerly Clean Energy Trust), Elevate Energy, Greater Inglewood Chamber of Commerce, Cook County Government. , Center for Neighborhood Technology, Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center, Climate Vault, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Richard J. Daley College, College of Lake County, Bright Star Community Outreach, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Argonne National Laboratory, Northwestern University.

