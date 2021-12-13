Save over $ 1,000 with this huge 75-inch Samsung 4K smart TV





Samsung This story is part of the Holiday Gift Guide 2021 and will help you find the perfect gift with a list of ideas by topic, recipient and price.

Both Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday ended a few weeks ago, but the madness of holiday shopping is still in full swing, and thankfully, trading is in full swing. Celebrating “Green Monday”, Best Buy dropped a huge new wave of sales. Some are comparable to the big discounts we saw on Black Friday. This is only available today. Here you can see all of our favorite Green Monday deals on Best Buy, but one of the absolute deals we’ve found is this stunning 75 inch Neo QLED 4K from Samsung. It is a smart TV. Normally priced at $ 2,800, Best Buy has reduced the price by $ 1,100 to $ 1,700.

If you’re absolutely looking for the finest smart TVs, you don’t have to look anymore, you’ve found it (even at a great price). Not only does the QN84A support 4K, but it can also use AI processing to actually upgrade all images to 4K quality resolution. A refresh rate of 120 Hz significantly reduces motion blur and lag. It also features a full array of locally dimmable backlights for incredibly bright and vibrant colors and deeper, richer blacks. And with HDR10 +, which adjusts colors for each scene, you’ll never miss a frame of action. .. And the screen itself has an anti-reflective layer to prevent annoying glare. This transaction is only valid until the end of the day (12:59 EST). You don’t have to wait for your deal knowing when this price will be so high again.

