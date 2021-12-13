Apple has released AirTags and FindMydetector apps for Android to increase privacy





Apple’s Android app is the latest effort to address privacy concerns.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Apple has released a new Android app called Tracker Detect. It’s designed to help people who don’t have an iPhone or iPad identify unexpected AirTags and other FindMy network-equipped sensors that may be nearby.

Apple’s new app, released on the Google Play store on Monday, aims to help you find an item tracker that’s compatible with Apple’s Find My network. “If you think someone is using AirTag or another device to track your location, you can try to scan and find it,” says the app.

Apple’s Tracker Detect app for Android is another effort to enhance the privacy of Find My network devices, about six months after AirTag is priced at $ 29 per piece and $ 99 in four packs. Apple envisioned a device as an easy way to find lost keys, bookbags, and other objects using Apple’s Find My network technology. Apple also promoted device security by frequently changing the unique identification code for each AirTag to prevent hacking and unintended tracking. The device also uses encrypted communication.

Take a look at Apple’s tracking app.

Apple

For example, if the Tracker Detector app detects an unexpected AirTag away from its owner, it will be marked as “Unknown AirTag” in the app. The Android app can play the sound within 10 minutes of identifying the tracker. Apple says it can take up to 15 minutes for a tracker to appear in the app after it’s been separated from its owner.

If the identified tracker is AirTag, Apple will provide instructions to remove the battery within the app. Apple also warns in-app that if you feel your safety is compromised due to an item tracker, you should contact law enforcement.

“AirTag provides industry-leading privacy and security features, extending new capabilities to Android devices today,” an Apple spokeswoman said in a statement. “Tracker Detect allows Android users to scan AirTags and support Find My-enabled item trackers that they may travel with without their knowledge. Raising the level of privacy for users and the industry. , I hope other users will follow me. “”

Read more: Apple says it’s strengthening AirTags’ privacy measures and developing an Android detector app

Privacy advocates warned earlier this year that Apple AirTags could be used as a way to track and stalk people. Critics say Apple’s Find My network has more than a billion active iPhones and other devices that quietly share the location of nearby AirTags and other Find My devices, so it’s better than other device tracking services. He pointed out that the reach may be wide. They also said Apple had built a precautionary warning about the nearby AirTag on the iPhone, but didn’t provide support for other phones at the time.

Apple updated AirTag with new software in June, adjusting the time it takes for AirTag to warn non-owners of its existence, reducing it from its original design to 8-24 hours.

The Tracker Detect app, which Apple first discussed in June, requires users to actively scan before identifying a device. Apple does not require users to have an Apple account to use the detection app.

If AirTag is in “lost mode”, anyone with an NFC-enabled device can tap it to receive instructions on how to return it to the owner. According to Apple, all communications are encrypted, so no one, including Apple, knows the location or identity of a person or their device.

