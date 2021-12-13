TCL Google TV performance issues led to the removal of Best Buy





Best Buy has delisted the Google TV editions of TCL Series 5 and Series 6. The reason is due to performance issues caused by the software.

TCL is one of the few manufacturers to sell TVs with Google TV pre-installed, but the two software-equipped TVs have withdrawn from the only stores available in the United States. User experience. The TCL5 and TCL6 series were originally launched on RokuTV before TCL announced Google TVeditions in August 2021.

There are only two streaming dongles with Google TV, Chromecast with Google TV and Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick. Another option, but for those who want to experience Google’s new TV software, a more expensive option is to buy a pre-installed TV. Unfortunately, compared to the many models running Android TV, only a handful of TVs fit this description. Buyers have even fewer options as TCL’s Google TV model has been excluded from Best Buy due to software issues.

I was complaining about how slow and buggy the Google TV editions of TCL Series 5 and Series 6 were. TCL itself acknowledges that there is a problem with The Verge and is deploying multiple software updates to fix performance issues. Some updates seem to improve the user experience to some extent, but when you see that Best Buy has removed them from the site, it seems that there are still some unresolved updates. For example, the purchase link on the product page for two TVs on the TCL site requires the buyer to go to Best Buy where they can buy the TV. Instead, it opens a link to a page with the message “Sorry, there was a problem”.

Stream dongle / box to rescue

If you own a Google TV edition of TCL Series 5 or Series 6 and can’t keep up with the current state of the software, you’ll need to use other means such as streaming dongles or boxes. There are many options available, some of which are cheaper and will allow you to use a $ 950 Series 6 TV ($ 599 for Series 5). Amazon’s Fire TV Stick line is available for a minimum of $ 30. If you want the best, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, launched in September 2021, costs $ 54.99. Walmart also sells streaming devices under the Onn brand, and interested buyers can buy a model of an Android TV streaming device that supports 4K for $ 19.88, while the full HD version will be $ 14.88 (at the time of writing). ).

It’s unclear when Best Buy will relist TCLTV for purchase. However, if you already own one, you can check for updates on a regular basis to see if new software has been released that fixes the issue.

