Aviation Cadets and Teachers Celebrate High-Tech Aerospace Lab Upgrades> US Air Force Academy> News View





U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado-Academy candidates studying aviation at the Air Force Academy on December 7 with two newly installed $ 2.2 million simulators and 100 used in the hydrocarbon burning experiment. We showed off a million dollar combustion shock tube.

Lab Director Lieutenant Judson Babcock said the cadets will use the Marlin P521 Engineering Flight Simulator to fly and test the design of Capstone aircraft. The shock tube “allows officer candidates to participate in cutting-edge research on hydrocarbon combustion and combustion, and drives innovation for the next generation of hydrocarbon fuels for the Air Force,” he said.

The simulator reproduces the sortie on various aircraft. Vice Admiral Richard Clark, the director of the academy, toured the lab, sat behind the control of a sealed simulator, flew a sortie on a T-41 trainer, guided by a cadet, and burned. Started the first shock wave of the tube.

The shock wave is generated by the pressurized gas in the metal tube and causes chemical combustion.

“To build a more efficient and faster engine, researchers need fuel that ignites and burns in a short amount of time,” said Andrew Clap, a leading aviation cadet. “It is difficult to create conditions for burning these ethylene and methane in the laboratory. Therefore, a combustion shock tube is required. The shock in the tube heats and ignites the fuel almost instantly, and in a jet engine. Helps study fuel performance. “

A jet engine powers an aircraft by igniting a mixture of fuel and air to generate a controlled explosion within the engine.

“One challenge with this is that as the air moves quickly through the engine, it’s as difficult to burn fuel as it is to light a candle in front of a fan,” said the cadet.

Mr. Clap said the impact of the project is not limited to scholars.

“We can see the actual impact of our research and work closely with our sponsors on our results,” he said. “Even undergraduates, the data collected from combustion shock tubes contributes to the study of aircraft engines designed to fly many times faster than the speed of sound.”

The simulator contract between the academy and the manufacturer was agreed in 2019.

The Academy’s Flight Program produced the Airways Magazine’s “Top 10 Universities with Aviation Programs” report this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usafa.af.mil/News/News-Display/Article/2871009/aeronautics-cadets-faculty-celebrate-high-tech-aerospace-lab-upgrades/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos