Wal-Mart sells PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X today at 3:00 pm ET





If you couldn’t protect your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, you might have been lucky. Wal-Mart will begin ordering Sony’s $ 499.99 PS5 Disc Edition and Microsoft’s $ 499.99 Xbox Series X (online only) at 3:00 pm on December 13.

Some previous drops were limited to those who pay a Walmart Plus subscription, but this is open to everyone in the United States and there is no additional charge.

Remember to get the worm first, usually. However, this is not always the case. If you miss the first wave at Wal-Mart, retailers usually release more at 10-minute intervals, and the next wave continues at 3:10 pm, 3:20 pm, and so on until they’re out of stock. For the best chance, try reloading the page a few seconds before 3:00 pm ET. You can also use your mobile connection to open a site or app on your mobile and use another method.

Also, if you’re not lucky at first, do your best! Please wait for a while as the add button may pop up intermittently in the cart. Opportunity to protect the console only if you sign in to your Walmart account and make sure all shipping and payment details are set so that you can pass the checkout if you add your PS5 or Xbox to your cart. It can be obtained.

If you’re in the fun, add a retailer to this post.

Well, if all you want is a console, well, you’re all set up with the links above. However, there are some games and accessories that you can add to your cart right now, and you’ll have more fun when your PS5 or Xbox Series X arrives. Oh, and if you’re still not sure if you’re in the next generation of games, make sure the first thing you install on your new system is the impressive (and free) Matrix Awakens demo.

Playstation 5

With Sony’s flagship next-generation console, including a disk drive, you can play both digital and physical games on your PS4 and PS5.

Microsoft Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console and serves as the most powerful (and largest) option. The Series S aims for smooth 1440p performance and takes a diskless approach, while the $ 500 Series X focuses on fast 4K gameplay.

PlayStation 5 accessories

If you can protect Sony’s next-generation console, it’s a good idea to buy some additional accessories and games. Here are some of our favorites, including the Sonys Pulse 3D headset and two notable PS5 exclusive products.

Cosmic Red DualSense PS5 Controller

Like the original DualSense controller, the Cosmic Red model has adaptive triggers and tactile feedback, but with a vibrant red and black design.

Sony Pulse 3D headset

If you need a wireless model that can shine the audio of some PS5 exclusive games, the Sonys Pulse 3D Wireless Gaming Headset is worth a price tag of about $ 100. It sounds great not only on titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demons Souls, but also on recent hits like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Like the console, this headset is a bit hard to find, but it’s restocking more often these days. Sony has also released a midnight black version of the headset for $ 100.

Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apart

The latest adventure from Insomniac Games in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry ever. It was also first released on the PS5 and is a showcase of both amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.

Deathloop

The latest release from Arcane Studios, the team behind Prey and Dishonored, is a masterpiece in many respects, a thrilling, action-packed, open-ended mystery, and a modest amount of weirdness.

Xbox Series X Accessories

There is no shortage of accessories available on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. Whether you’re looking for a high-quality headset or a way to run a Halo Infinites campaign without paying $ 60, we’ve highlighted some of your favorites below.

Xbox wireless controller

If you use the optional rechargeable battery, Microsoft’s latest Xbox controller has a share button and a USB-C charging port.

Xbox wireless headset

Thanks to the Microsofts Xbox Wireless Headset, you never miss a call during the game. This headset often sells for $ 89 instead of $ 100. In our review, we found that the headset was designed to be comfortable and intuitively designed for the cost. In addition to working well with the Xbox console, you can connect to another device at the same time via Bluetooth.

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, physics)

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest open world racing game developed by Playground Games. Xbox Series This is an Xbox-only title that can be played on both X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new work is set in a fascinating and detailed landscape of Mexico, with more than 500 cars at launch.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provides access to over 100 games that can be played on multiple devices, including Doom, Gears 5, and the recently released Halo Infinite.

