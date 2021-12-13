Tips for getting a console from a lucky buyer





The youngest of Dana Sissons was talking about Lego until the holidays. That was a few weeks ago when he said he wanted a PlayStation 5.

“I want a million dollars, yeah,” Sisons jokingly replied. “It’s hard, is not it”

Sisons got to work. He pulled up tabs on multiple PS5 retailer pages and monitored the latest information on Twitter. In late November, he finally got a Sony console.

The PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X are the most popular tech gifts since they were launched last year. They are also the most difficult to obtain and many shoppers are struggling to find it.

But it’s not just about finding the perfect gift under the tree. Since the launch of the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles in 2020, consumers have been updating retailers’ websites and checking smartphone alerts all year round to see if new consoles are in stock. .. The quest for video game consoles has become the game itself.

Whether you’re trying to get a PS5 or a new Xbox on holidays or at any time of the year, we talk to consumers who have made a successful purchase. These are some of their tips:

Refresh, refresh, refresh

To get the PS5, Sisson said one of his methods is to open a web page for retailers that offer consoles and update all day to track updates. I did.

Jamie Watkins of Morristown, Tennessee was checking at different times every day when his 16-year-old son was looking for the Xbox Series X.

After several failed attempts to buy the Xbox online, Watkins said it bought the Xbox through Best Buy online in early November.

“We honestly felt guilty about taking it out because we honestly think it’s a lucky draw to be in the right place and at the right time. “Watkins said. “I was very surprised that we succeeded in getting it.”

Twitter is your best friend

Christopher Ortiz of Aurora, Illinois, said he wanted a PS5 for himself and his son. He checked the websites but they were always out of stock. Then he tried to sell the PS5 to Sony Direct, but the console disappeared while he was still in the virtual waiting room.

Then he turned to Twitter. He found an account with Matt Swider, a journalist with over 1 million followers, tracking the latest information about where to buy a PS5 or Xbox.

“He sent an alert about Wal-Mart’s replenishment. I was lucky enough to secure it,” Ortiz said.

Several other accounts, including Wario64, also share details of where fresh stock on PS5 and Xbox is available. Follow them and set up notifications over the phone for quick action.

Another benefit of using Twitter: Fortunately, other users may be able to find Twitter and share how it is done.

Speed ​​up the purchasing process

According to Sisons, one of the most important things consumers should consider is to create a retailer account online and pre-add shipping address, credit card information, or other details. .. This will help speed up the process of actually buying a console.

“Putting it in your cart does not guarantee that you own the item until the sale is complete,” he said.

