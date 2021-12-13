Illinois Clean Technology Project Eligible for $ 100 Million Federal Grants





As part of the $ 1.9 trillion pandemic-related stimulus passed last year, the Department of Commerce has launched a $ 1 billion competition for regional efforts to transform the economy and create jobs. It launched an active activity between universities and economic development institutions last fall to pursue grants.

The mHub proposal is the only final cut out of 529 entries nationwide from Illinois. There were seven Illinois pitches, including two from the University of Illinois. One of them included suggestions from the planned downtown research center, the Discovery Partners Institute, and nonprofits such as the Urban Growers Collective.

MHub will receive approximately $ 500,000 from the federal government on March 15 to further develop the proposal.

The mHub pitch features six projects focused on climate change, from new business creation to vocational training. Among its partners are the University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Argonne National Laboratory, Northwestern University, and South Illinois University.

The partnership between Northwestern University and Cook County will place 110 electric vehicle charging stations, primarily in poor and poorly serviced areas, a major challenge for EV adoption. Other programs include testing 10 electric school buses and charging stations, and a car-sharing program for electric vehicles.

The partnership between Argonne in the northwest and the Carbondale campus of SIU aims to help coal nations in Illinois make a leap forward in clean technology, focusing on the modernization of power grids, energy storage and electricity. Focus on automobiles.

Polsky’s proposal would create a Clean Technology Innovation Center in the Washington Park area. MHub has proposed a small business support network for clean tech entrepreneurs in the southern and western neighborhoods, as well as in the southern suburbs. Other projects in the Illinois Package include a green supply chain program in Cook County and vocational training efforts between SIU-Edwardsville, Richard J. Daily College, and Lake County University. In mHub’s proposal, federal funding provides about half of the funding for the individual projects in the proposal, with the rest borne by state, local, and private companies and organizations.

“We have invested heavily in basic and applied research on clean technology,” said Haven Allen, CEO of mHub, who is preparing to launch a climate technology accelerator. “There are great opportunities for commercialization. We want to make sure that we are not only creating innovation, but also creating jobs and driving recruitment.”

