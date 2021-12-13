Microsoft is currently selling the Xbox Red Ring of Death poster for $ 24.99.





Microsoft is currently selling its own Xbox Red Ring of Death poster to commemorate the release of the Power On: The Story of Xbox documentary. The six-part documentary is a wart and looks at all the 20-year highs and lows of the Xbox, including the infamous Red Death Ring.

The Xbox 360’s red death ring was represented by the fact that three of the four LEDs on the Xbox 360 turned red. This is a problem that has affected many early consoles due to its very high failure rate. This indicates a hardware failure, and the Xbox 360 owner had to send the console for repair.

In Chapter 5 of Power On, former Xbox chief Peter Moore looks back on a mistake that Microsoft took over $ 1 billion to fix. Moore says there was a $ 1.15 billion problem before taking into account the cost of repairs, the loss of sales.

Power On records the 20-year history of Xbox.

The Red Ring of Death poster is $ 24.99, which isn’t very effective at making up for the $ 1 billion loss, but those who worked for the Xbox 360 said Microsoft would sell a poster about failure after more than 15 years. You wouldn’t have imagined it.

Power On also describes the origins of the first Xbox, released 20 years ago, and features interviews with people who helped make Xbox a reality. Even former Xbox chief Don Mattrick has appeared in the documentary to discuss the launch of the Xbox One and the problematic focus on television, Kinect, and an always-on digital approach.

If you’re interested in the history of Xbox and video games in general, PowerOn is worth a look. Created by Microsoft, the company does not hesitate to acknowledge its failure, Sony’s fierce competition, and the impressive achievements of creating new consoles. Power On: Xbox stories are available on Redbox, YouTube, IMDbTV, Roku Channel, Microsoft Movies & TV and more.

