Google’s response delayed school threat investigation | Mighty 790KFGO





Denis Otterness, West Fargo Police Chief, West Fargo, North Dakota, is considering the threat of last week’s violence at Chainy Middle School via social media, and with a quick response from Google, the incident would be more. It is likely that it was resolved early.

In response from Google, Otterness said we had been waiting for more than 11 or 12 hours.

Google responded with information that would help guide the police to the suspect, but not after the press conference and after the threatened gun incident in junior high school.

Otterness publicly complained about the lack of cooperation from huge tech companies.

From a law enforcement perspective, dealing with threats such as imminent and potentially high public security incidents involving our schools requires a much more timely response than 11 or 12 hours, Otterness said. I am saying. Our community expects us to be able to deal with it, so our people in law enforcement expect better.

The school threat was posted on both Google and Snapchat on Monday night. The threat led to extensive investigations and students had to work online from home.

According to Otterness, Snapchat responded swiftly to police and provided some assistance in the investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfgo.com/2021/12/13/474119/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

