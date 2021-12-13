Careful optimism was expressed for the Chinese market in 2021





December 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE), NY, USA-More than 200 speakers and 3,000 attendees attended the annual World Innovators Meet New York Forum (WIM New York). The event in Manhattan discussed 11 key topics, including the hottest and most profitable industries, from green technology to concepts such as healthcare, electronic games and carbon neutrality.

In the opening keynote, Equal Ocean founder Yuanpu Huang said:

EqualOcean sees China as technology driven and the largest consumer market. We have found that most venture capital firms in China have shifted their investment strategies from business model start-ups to hard and deep innovations since 2018. China has many advantages. The talented people in China, especially those with a STEM background, are leading global innovation. Thanks to ambitious venture capitalists, new innovations from universities and research institutes are being commercialized faster and faster. In addition, China’s total R & D expenditure will exceed RMB 4 trillion in 2025.

According to Yuanpu Huang, the Chinese government has applied the concept of “common prosperity” to narrow the gap between the rich and the poor. Many people in China work very hard with minimal discretionary spending and deposit all their money in banks to earn almost interest. Their substantial spending is declining as cheap capital is being used to drive the growth of various industries. When a country is experiencing a growth cycle, those who get loans and invest tend to be richer, while those who save are poorer. After 40 years of lightning development, the “Common Prosperity” initiative aims to more strongly support diligent and salvation groups and ultimately expand China’s middle-income group.

Global Tech Investor and Business Executive Winston Marr spoke at the VC Panel at the WIM2021 New York Forum, saying that China, with about 500 million esports game players, is the world’s largest esports market, followed by the United States and South Korea. explained. From the perspective of profitability of the e-sports business. Trends, including gaming metaverse applications, will continue to grow and expand.

James Early, Managing Partner of Tamarack Advisory, provides both private and public equity investors with insights into Chinese market entry and cross-border strategies, and there are still many opportunities in the Chinese market. Pointed out to do.

Artificial intelligence (AI) experts and Professor Xi Chen of NYU Stern School of Business shared their thoughts on where to find hard-tech unicorns in China’s current venture VC market. Innovation focused on data privacy and technology.

Chris Pereira, President and CEO of the Canadian Ecosystem Institute, said in a VC panel:

Opportunities in China are evolving and moving towards innovation. There are significant benefits to companies that support ESG. ESG is not only useful for society, but also for business. Policy directions, including common prosperity, are noteworthy for the Chinese market. These policies, in the context of the evolution of social change in China, can guide us towards the next round of Chinese unicorns.

About Equal Ocean

EqualOcean is an information service provider and investment research firm with deep insights into various sectors of China such as technology, consumption, healthcare and automotive, aiming to become a global platform for industrial innovation. EqualOcean helps Chinese brands expand internationally and enable globalization. Investors and ambitious companies to better understand the Chinese market.

The company offers comprehensive professional services such as industry research, investment analysis, innovation consulting, data products, corporate branding and local market landing services. EqualOceans clients include Tencent, Alibaba, Meituan, JD.com, SenseTime, Foxconn, Amazon, Intel, Carlsberg, GSK and more.

EqualOcean launched the international website EqualOcean.com in November 2018 and opened its first office in New York City outside China in January 2020.

For more information, please contact:

2021 World Innovator Conference (WIM) New York

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/12/13/2351135/0/en/Cautious-Optimism-Expressed-Toward-China-Market-During-2021-World-Innovators-Meet-WIM-New-York.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos