Apple releases HomePod software 15.2 with support for Apple Music Voice Plan





In addition to iOS 15.2, Apple today released a new 15.2 software update for the HomePod and HomePod mini.

The HomePod 15.2 software adds support for the $ 4.99 monthly Apple Music Voice Plan. This is a Siri-based option for listening to Apple Music on your HomePod and other devices.

Software version 15.2 includes support for Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription layer designed to access music using Siri, extending Siri’s voice recognition to new languages. This update also includes performance and stability improvements.

Today’s update adds several new languages ​​to HomePod, in addition to the introduction of the Apple Music voice plan. The following languages ​​are now supported:

-Dutch (Belgium)-Dutch (Netherlands)-French (Belgium)-French (Swiss)-German (Swiss)-Italian (Swiss)-Russian

The ‌HomePod‌ software will be automatically installed on your ‌HomePod‌ unless the feature is disabled, but you can also manually update your ‌HomePod‌ in the Home app by following the instructions on how to update your HomePod.

