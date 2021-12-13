The latest Poland to investigate changes in Apple’s app tracking transparency — beyond self-priority concerns – TechCrunch





The Polish competition watchdog is the latest to investigate Apple about policy changes to mobile platforms that affect how third-party apps track iOS users by requesting permission before retrieving data. ..

The country’s Competitive Consumer Protection Agency (UOKiK) today is investigating changes in Apple’s mobile platform behavior in connection with the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature, which requires app developers to ask iOS users for tracking permission. Announced that it has started. For advertising targeting.

Apple has been contacted for comment.

The tech giant announced ATT last summer — a little later, after advertiser opposition, released ATT on iOS 14.5 earlier this year.

“In fact, this means Apple has significantly reduced the ability of third-party apps to retrieve personal data on iOS to send personalized ads,” UOKiK said in a press release from Probe. I am writing in. “However, this does not mean that the user’s information is no longer collected or that the user does not receive personalized advertising. At the same time, the rules established by Apple may violate the principles of competition. I’m wondering if it’s designed to promote Apple Search Ads, a unique and unique advertising service. “

“The action of digital giants is a challenge for antitrust authorities around the world,” UOKiK President Tomasz Chrstny added in a statement. “In the course of our research, we want to find out if Apple’s actions are aimed at eliminating competitors in the market for personalized advertising services. The purpose is to sell their services better. Investigate whether this is a case of exclusive abuse of market power. “

The French competition watchdog was already considering ATT after receiving complaints from advertisers.

But earlier this year, France’s Autorit de la concurrence refused to prevent Apple from launching ATT. In March, he said the introduction of this feature was not considered an abuse of dominant position.

Autorit said it will continue to investigate policy changes, specifically in Apple’s advertising for its apps and third-party developers (which appears to be an important part of the concern that drives UOKiK’s investigation). He said he would like to see if he is applying the less restrictive rules. ).

Cupertino has been accused of hypocrisy by an advertiser who pointed out the previous default of iOS to opt in users to Apple’s own tracking-based ads for the new requirement that third parties have to ask for permission. ..

FT also reported in October that the switch created what Apple calls a “dive.” This suggests that the company’s advertising business has more than tripled its market share in the six months since it introduced changes that hinder its rivals’ targeting. User advertising. (However, Apple’s search advertising is only a small part of the entire mobile advertising market, so three times the tiny amount is still a very small amount of beer.)

Also noteworthy: With iOS 15, Apple has quietly changed the previous defaults that iOS users chose to receive their own personalized ads, as 9to5Mac reported in September. That policy requires that a third party must request your permission to track it.

However, iOS users can always turn off Apple’s ad tracking via device settings, unlike some third-party apps (such as Facebook) that don’t offer users any ad tracking options.

Perhaps the most interesting factor in the Polish survey is not the question of whether Apple is playing fairly, but it does mean that ATT “no longer collects user information or receives personalized ads.” It is not the case. ” Although the probe sounds narrower, focusing on whether Apple is self-priority. (We will update this report if we have questions about UOKiK’s investigation and the regulatory agency responds.)

A survey of ATT’s “effectiveness” in stopping third-party tracking, conducted by an ad blocker called Lockdown Privacy and published this fall, wonders if this feature simply creates a “privacy illusion.” I saw it. Number of active third party trackers. And what they described as a “minimal impact” on the total number of third-party tracking connection attempts.

“In addition, we have confirmed that in almost all cases detailed personal or device data has been sent to the tracker,” the study concluded.

One question to ponder is whether increased transparency leads to a reduction in tracking scripts, and thus is a good way to measure the “efficiency” of ATT.

The other is how the market changes or pretends to change in response to changes in platforms like ATT.

Last week, another FT report suggested that Apple may have reached what the newspaper said was a “quiet break” with advertisers. The data they swallowed is “anonymized and aggregated rather than tied to a specific user profile.”

In short, the ad tech industry has a long history of falsely claiming anonymity. Filthy hosts of faceless ad tech entities spawned and proliferated in space by exchanging and “synchronizing” user data with each other. This compromises people’s privacy and their ability to re-identify individuals and protect themselves from tracking (via the device). , Advertising ID, cookie data, etc.). This allows you to continue your profitable business of building personalized profiles with ads.

So what really happens in the influx is a proposal by a few major advertisers (including Snap and Facebook) cited in the FT article to shift their ad targeting efforts to “cohort” based ads. The number of “aggregated” iOS user data has not yet been determined to survive a careful scrutiny. (And, in fact, regulatory oversight may be required, such as due diligence through legislation such as the European Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act.)

Advertising giant Google has also urged the industry to switch to cohort-based targeting in recent years. It claims to be better for privacy, even if the proposed “cohort of federated learning” (also known as FloC) technology does nothing. Prevents vulnerable groups from being selected for target manipulation. (In fact, some critics of Google’s proposal suggest that it actually exacerbates predatory targeting.)

In the UK, Google’s self-proclaimed “privacy sandbox” program is of regulatory interest.

It is currently being monitored by a competition monitoring agency in the United Kingdom. It says it wants to ensure that market-changing changes are implemented in a way that is fair to advertisers and Google’s competitors and not terrible to user privacy (although the latter monitoring is). The work will be handed over to the UK ICO. The UK ICO has a reputation for not being able to fully enforce the myriad privacy breaches of the ad tech industry.

All this means that the act of balancing (power) is genuine. However, the regional regulations are far more muscular in terms of antitrust laws than ever before for privacy and data protection. This risks imbalanced results when ad: tech and privacy are involved. As a result, stakes for users are still spectacular.

The European Union, on the other hand, was a bit on the sidelines in this regard.

There is a unique active antitrust proceeding against Apple related to the rules that apply to the App Store. However, the Commission’s complaints have a limited focus on the music streaming market, so we’re only focusing on concerns that Apple could distort competition in that particular segment.

The EU’s antitrust department is also looking at Apple Pay, but so far the European Commission has not taken action on ATT. With this, domestic competition regulators such as UOKiK in Poland and Autorit de la concurrence in France are free to pursue investigations if they believe they deserve concern.

The Commission finally launched a formal investigation into Google’s Adtech this summer. This includes scrutinizing the sandbox proposal. However, it is no exaggeration to say that EU executives are lagging behind ad tech scrutiny and intervention. (Similar to domestic data protection regulators for gatekeeping.)

Therefore, the lack of joint thinking at the national level between European competitors and privacy regulators can even be a (limited) privacy change that can be brought about by powerful platform operators like Apple. May also run the risk of imposing strict restrictions.

