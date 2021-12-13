Omdia’s technical analyst judging innovation awards at ShowStoppers @ CES2022





London, UK, December 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com/-Omdia Technical Analyst Reviewes Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers @ CES2022

Global Research Leader Omdia https: //omdia.tech.informa.com/ today announced that analysts will host and review innovation awards at CES ShowStoppers. https: //www.showstoppers.com Press event during the CES trade show in Las Vegas.

Judges will be presenting new home appliances, smart homes and robotics, mobility, fitness and health, and productivity products at ShowStoppers at Win Hotel & Casino on January 5, 2022 from 6pm to 10pm. Evaluate.

The ShowStoppers event is an important opportunity for Omdia analysts and is the first to evaluate new technologies that have been on the market for several years, said Paul Gagnon, Senior Director of Research for Home Appliances and ProAV at Omdia. I am. Work, home, and play to showcase how technology has evolved to meet the challenges of Covid, a key catalyst for change, and what industry leaders and startups can offer to consumers at ShowStoppers. Looking forward to seeing new products for. Business user.

About the award

The Omdia Technology Innovation Awards recognize the ingenuity and innovation that companies and products have demonstrated at ShowStoppers @CES. This year’s awards recognize the most innovative products in these categories.

Home Entertainment (including AR, VR and games) Smart Home & Robotics (including drones and smart appliances) Mobility (including mobile accessories and mobile computing) Fitness, Health and Welfare (including air quality sensors / sanitizers) Productivity (Including work at home)

The judges are well-known Omdia analysts such as:

Paul Gagneon, Senior Research Director | Consumer Electronics and ProAVPaul Gray, Senior Research Manager | Home Devices Kenpark, Senior Research Manager | TV & ProAVNina Rao, Research Analyst | Consumer Electronics Gerrit Schneemann, Principal Analyst | Smartphones

ShowStoppers partner Dave Leon welcomes Omdia’s world-class experts to explore a new generation of pandemic products and services and change the way technology is used in everyday life and business.

Award application process

Companies exhibiting at ShowStoppers can visit http://awards.showstoppers.com/ to apply for awards and get more information.

Companies can submit up to three candidate products, technologies, or services to the Omdia Technology Innovation Awards. Omdia and ShowStoppers have agreed to an embargo on announcements that should not be published prior to the award.

####

About Omdia

Omdia is a leading research and advisory group focused on the technology industry. Omdia operates clients in more than 120 countries and provides market-critical data, analytics, advice and custom consulting.

Omdia was founded in 2020 following the merger of IHS Markit, Tractica, Ovum and Heavy Reading. At the heart of the Informa Tech portfolio, Omdia forms part of the wider Informa Tech community, with 4 million professional research methods focused on enterprise IT, AI, Internet of Things, and telecommunications service providers. Reaching more than just technical decision makers, influential people, and practitioners. , Cyber ​​security, components and devices, media and entertainment, government and manufacturing.

For more information on Omdia, please visit https://omdia.tech.informa.com/.

Stay connected to Omdia on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About ShowStoppers

In its 26th year, ShowStoppers (https://www.showstoppers.com/) is a global leader in the production of press and business events across the United States, Europe and Asia. Each event will feature product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and executives. Industry leaders, innovators and start-ups generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brands and showcase to open new markets.

ShowStoppers hosts official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB. Partnership with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC. Events are held at CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other trade shows. ShowStoppers TV streams online and broadcasts live press events and conferences every month.

For more information on how you and your company meet directly at ShowStoppers press events and online at ShowStoppersTV, see Lauren Merel (mailto: lauren @ showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068) or Dave Leon (mailto). ) Please contact us. : Dave @ showstoppers.com, + 1845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto: sl @ showstoppers.com, + 1310-936-8530.

