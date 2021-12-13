Galaxy Z Fold 4 Rumors: No S Pen Slot, But New Fingerprint Reader May Appear





Patrick Holland / CNET

Samsung’s flagship foldable cell phone, the Galaxy Fold 3, is the company’s best foldable cell phone for tablet-sized devices. Now, as the end of 2021 approaches, why not look ahead and think about what lies ahead for the future of foldable smartphones? Here’s a summary of the most reliable Galaxy Fold 4 rumors.

Design: Galaxy Z Fold 4 does not have S pen slot

There is no doubt that the Galaxy Fold lineup is a remarkable showcase for technology and innovation. However, there is only one. For example, Samsung’s finest foldables, like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Note series, aren’t practical in nature. For example, the Galaxy Fold 3 doesn’t have a slot for an S-pen, and rumor has it that its successor also doesn’t have a holder for an S-pen. For those who use it, you need to find a safe way to carry your Samsung stylus.

We found that the leaker was terribly wrong with this. I would like to take a look at the holder of the Galaxy Fold 4. Or, I’d like to see how to magnetically attach the S Pen to the Fold 3’s hinge, much like attaching an Apple Pencil to an iPad Pro.

The Galaxy Note series was the first Samsung lineup to get an S pen.

Angela Lang / CNET Design: Galaxy Fold 4 May Shake Double-sided Fingerprint Reader

Samsung has introduced a fingerprint sensor on foldable phones via Galaxy Fold 3 on the right side of the phone. It can also be accessed by folding the device to close or open, and it also acts as a power button.

However, according to the Dutch publication Lets Go Digital, the fingerprint reader may be on the move and may be placed at the bottom of the screen instead. A Dutch publication mentions a patent filed by Samsung in March of this year, stating that the company plans to process the fingerprint reader for use as a double-sided fingerprint sensor that can be used with fingerprint sensors. Cover screen (when the handset is folded and closed), and when unfolded on a tablet-sized device. On the cover screen, it seems that it can be used from the bottom center of the display, and when expanded, it will be displayed at the bottom center of the left screen, the report says.

Currently playing: Watch this: I drew 16,000 circles on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 …

11:11

Camera: Galaxy Z Fold 4 features an under-display camera on the cover and interior screen

The Galaxy Fold 3 also debuted an under-display camera in Samsung’s foldable camera lineup. Underneath the large internal display is one of the five cameras on the device. Rumor has it that the Galaxy Fold 4 also relies on five cameras, but once at least one Korean leaker passes the handle yeux1122, there are now two underdisplay cameras.

This is another rumor that the Galaxy Fold 3’s under-display camera was the weakest link to the camera, so I hope it’s inaccurate (unless Samsung makes significant improvements to the technology). According to a review of the Galaxy Fold 3 by Patrick Holland of CNET, indoor selfies taken with it looked “highly processed”, and even brightly lit outdoor snapshots didn’t look very good.

Read more: The best foldable phone in 2021

Price: Galaxy Fold 4 may be cheaper

Many of the famous foldable items on the market today are available for nearly $ 2,000, well above the average shopper’s budget. If Samsung and its rivals want to make winding devices big and mainstream, one of the important things that needs to be changed is price. And if the rumors are accurate, it may be happening.

According to the same South Korean leaker, the price of Galaxy Fold 4 will go down. The leaker did not provide any further details. Looking at the track record of the Fold lineup, it’s quite possible that Fold 4 won’t cause as much sticker shock as its predecessor. The Fold 3 is Samsung’s most expensive phone released this year, but with a welcome price cut compared to last year’s Fold 2 and the original 2019 Fold. The Fold 3 will be available in the US with a starting price of $ 1,800. This welcomes a $ 200 reduction from the Fold2’s launch price. In the UK, the Z Fold 3 is a 256GB variant starting at 1,599, while in Australia it starts at AU $ 2,499. Meanwhile, the Z Flip 3 has been reduced in price by nearly $ 400.

