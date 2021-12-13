Apple releases iOS 15.2 with app privacy report, digital legacy and more





Apples iOS 15.2, which includes many features and fixes, began to be rolled out to the iPhone after an extensive beta period. According to Apple’s release notes posted by 9to5Mac and MacRumors, the updates include:

This update also includes some of Apple’s communications security features, one of which blurs iMessage sent to children who tag scans on their devices as potentially explicit. .. This feature is part of Apple’s controversial series of changes aimed at combating child sexual abuse material (CSAM), including on-device scanning of photos uploaded to iCloud for children. Parents are automatically notified if they choose to view photos tagged as inappropriate.

Apple then delayed the scanning capabilities of its photo library, allowing children to choose whether to notify their parents. iOS 15.2 also makes changes to Safari and Siri to redirect users to resources when they search for topics related to CSAM.

This update also includes Apple’s new parts and service history features. This allows you to see which parts on your device have been replaced and whether the job was done using genuine Apple parts. According to Apple, the second generation of iPhone XR, XS, and SE will show if the battery has been replaced, and iPhone 11 and later will also show if the display has been replaced. iPhone 12 and 13 models will also be able to display information about camera replacement.

The repair history is[設定]>[一般]>[バージョン情報]of[名前とソフトウェアバージョン]It will be displayed in the section. According to Apple’s support documentation for this feature, if you haven’t replaced your phone’s battery, screen, or camera, they won’t show up.

To download iOS 15.2[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to. As always, it may take some time to publish to everyone, so if you don’t see it, it’s a good idea to check in again after a few minutes.

December 13, 3:04 pm ET update: Added information about repair history information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/13/22828226/apple-ios-15-2-iphone-update-digital-legacy-music-macro-app-privacy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos